medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Social Media Platforms Could be Promoting Teenage Drinking

by Rishika Gupta on  May 24, 2018 at 7:56 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Missing Link between social media usage and teenage drinking have now been found in the study. Since substance use, in particular alcohol, are frequently displayed on social media platform, this has normalized drinking for teens, and young adults finds a new study.
Social Media Platforms Could be Promoting Teenage Drinking
Social Media Platforms Could be Promoting Teenage Drinking

The findings of this study are published in the Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research.

Social media often features celebrities drinking cocktails, boozy how-to posts, and party pictures. This is the environment American teens are immersed in every day, with 71 percent of teens using more than one social media site, spending an average of nine hours a day using media. Despite the popularity of social media and alcohol-filled posts, little is known about the influence social media activity can have on teen and young adult and drinking behaviors.

Penn Medicine researchers, led by Brenda Curtis, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Psychology in Psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, reviewed data on these topics and found a statistically significant relationship and moderate effect sizes between alcohol-related social media engagement and both alcohol consumption and alcohol-related problems.

Curtis and colleagues identified 19 articles for the meta-analysis, representing data from more than 9,000 social media users across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. The analysis examined associations between young adults' alcohol-related social-media activity--defined as posting, liking, commenting on, and viewing of alcohol-related content on social media--and their reported drinking behaviors and problems. The drinking measures evaluated included alcohol consumption and problems such as regret after drinking, blacking out, and sustaining injuries while drinking.

About 57 percent of young adults and 9.2 percent of adolescents consumed alcohol in the past month. Despite the pervasive use of social media and alcohol consumption by young adults, little is known about the potential influence engagement with social media can have on this group's drinking patterns and risk of alcohol-related problems.

"Substance use, particularly alcohol, is frequently displayed on social media sites--this normalizes drinking for teens and young adults," Curtis said. "To date, reviews have considered drinking behavior in relation to risky behavior, such as binge drinking, or advertising content, rather than focusing on alcohol-related social media engagement. This meta-analysis allowed us to examine the relationship between alcohol-themed social media activity and alcohol consumption or alcohol-related problems in young adults."

Through evaluating the selected data, Curtis and team uncovered a moderate strength of relationship across all 19 studies. The analysis showed a correlation between alcohol-related social media engagement and alcohol consumption. Additionally, the research showed a statistically significant relationship between social media engagement and alcohol-related problems. However, the direction of these associations remains unknown. "Further research to necessary so we can better understand the cause and relationship between social media and alcohol consumption," Curtis said. "This is especially important given that social-media sites can expose adolescents and young adults to alcohol content and marketing. This exposure may increase the likelihood of their drinking. Additional research can help determine the causal direction of these associations, which could provide opportunities for social-media-based interventions with young drinkers that incorporate machine learning, aimed at reducing alcohol consumption and alcohol-related issues."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Research Reveals Importance Of Social Media Usage In Medicine

Research Reveals Importance Of Social Media Usage In Medicine

New research has shown that a valuable role exists for the use of social media in medicine.

Activity on Social Media can Help Older Adults Feel Less Isolated and More Empowered

Activity on Social Media can Help Older Adults Feel Less Isolated and More Empowered

Older adults can feel less isolated and more empowered by using social media to keep in tune with latest trends.

Antisocial Media Will Help You Avoid Chance Meetings With Friends

Antisocial Media Will Help You Avoid Chance Meetings With Friends

Want to avoid your friends? Then simply log on to antisocial media website 'Hell is Other People.

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

Evidence on young people's engagement with social media and the influences they reported on their health-related behavior have been reported by recent research.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Teenage Alcohol Addiction and Women Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their scalp, ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...