Smart Textile Monitors Your Health Without You Moving a Muscle

A new textile biosensing system uses low-current iontophoresis to trigger sweat and analyze biomarkers without requiring exercise or heat.

An autonomous fabric electrochemical biosensor for efficient health monitoring



Did You Know?

Wearable fabric sensors can now collect and analyze your sweat without any physical activity, using just 75 microamperes of painless current. #medindia #wearabletech #healthmonitoring’

Triggering Sweat Effortlessly

Low-Current Iontophoresis and Skin Comfort

Enzymatic Detection and Electrochemical Stability

Integration into Daily Wear and User-Friendly Design

