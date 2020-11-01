medindia

Smart Photonic Contact Lens can Diagnose Diabetes, Treat Retinopathy

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 11, 2020 at 12:29 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed smart photonic contact lens and a wearable medical device can diagnose diabetes and treat diabetic retinopathy in real-time, reports a new study.
Smart Photonic Contact Lens can Diagnose Diabetes, Treat Retinopathy
Smart Photonic Contact Lens can Diagnose Diabetes, Treat Retinopathy

Diabetic patients need to measure their blood-sugar level by drawing blood before and after a meal and it is easy to develop complications due to diabetes. Recently, a research team from POSTECH developed technology that allows diagnosis of diabetes and treatment of diabetic retinopathy just by wearing 'Smart Light-emitting diode (LED) Contact Lens.' With this technology, it is anticipated that development of wearable diagnostic and therapeutic devices for diabetes will be vitalized.

Show Full Article


Professor Sei Kwang Hahn and his research team including his PhD student, Geon-Hui Lee, invented a smart photonic contact lens and a wearable medical device which can diagnose diabetes and treat diabetic retinopathy. Their new research results on photonic diagnosis and photonic therapy of diabetes are published on-line in the world's renowned journal, Nature Reviews Materials, in collaboration with the research group led by Zhenan Bao from Department of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University and David Myung from Stanford Medicine Ophthalmology.

The research team successfully developed a smart contact lens with integrated micro LED and photodetector which can measure glucose concentration in the conjunctival blood vessels by analyzing the NIR light. With this development, they succeeded in diabetic diagnosis.

Furthermore, they put their new smart LED contact lenses on rabbit eyes with diabetic retinopathy disease and irradiated light repeatedly for a month. As a result, they confirmed that there was significant reduction of angiogenesis (production of new blood vessels) in retina and verified clinical feasibility of the smart LED contact lens for the diabetic retinopathy therapy.

This newly developed device will not only let diabetic patients monitor their blood-sugar level in real-time but also enable medical treatment for retinopathy which is caused by diabetic complications.

Meanwhile, Professor Hahn and his research team have gained great attention from the academics by developing a smart contact lens that can diagnose diabetes by analyzing the glucose concentration in tears and deliver drugs to treat diabetic retinopathy for first time in the world. Preliminary clinical tests for the developers are expected to be done in the first half of this year.

On the basis of these results, recently, they also developed a smart wearable medical device that can do highly sensitive analysis on the glucose concentration in sweat and they verified that it could be clinically feasible for diabetic diagnosis. Also, with PHI Biomed company, they developed a blue-tooth system that can send data wirelessly allowing patients to check their diabetic diagnosis results on their mobile phones.

Professor Hahn who led the research mentioned about his future plan in his interview, "We developed a smart LED contact lens that can diagnose diabetes and treat diabetic retinopathy with light for the first time in the world. We are planning to commercialize these smart contact lenses and smart wearable medical devices in collaboration with Stanford Medicine."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Eye Fat Could Help Prevent Diabetic Retinopathy

A particular type of lipid or fat present in eyes may play a key role in deterring the eye disease diabetic retinopathy, revealed researchers.

Good News for Patients With Diabetic Retinopathy

New targeted treatment for diabetic retinopathy has been uncovered. Increased levels of endogenous protein namely Retinol Binding Protein 3 (RBP3) present in the eye may be able to reverse early diabetic retinopathy and prevent progression and ...

Diabetes Screening

Diabetes screening is done using blood tests like fasting blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c levels. Diabetes affects 8.3% Americans and about 10% Indians.

Acanthamoeba Keratitis

Acanthamoeba keratitis is an eye infection affecting the cornea. Contact lens users are at higher risk of getting infected, than non-contact lens users.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye causes redness and soreness of the conjunctiva and is responsible for 1% of all emergency visits to a hospital.

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Hyperopia

Long sightedness also known as hyperopia or farsightedness is a common vision problem. Long-sighted people have difficulty seeing near objects than distant objects.

Keratoconus

Keratoconus is a bilateral condition affecting both the eyes. Usually one eye is more severely affected than the other. Both males and females are equally affected.

Myopia

Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.

Top 10 Tips for Contact Lens Wearers

A contact lens is an artificial lens placed on the cornea for refractive, treatment or diagnostic purposes. Learn the best tips to be safe with them.

More News on:

AstigmatismConjunctivitisDiabetes MellitusMyopiahyperopiaKeratoconusEye RednessContact LensTop 10 Tips for Contact Lens WearersAcanthamoeba Keratitis
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive