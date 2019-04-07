medindia
Good News for Patients With Diabetic Retinopathy

Good News for Patients With Diabetic Retinopathy

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 4, 2019 at 5:47 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • High levels of endogenous protein namely Retinol Binding Protein 3 (RBP3) occurring in the eye may be able to prevent progression or even reverse early diabetic retinopathy and prevent progression of the condition
  • If the findings of the current study become applicable in clinical practice, it could help preserve the sight of several thousand patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy
  • Currently, available treatments include either laser photocoagulation or anti-VEGF injections to treat advanced diabetic retinopathy
Higher levels of endogenous protein namely Retinol Binding Protein 3 (RBP3) present in the eye may be able to reverse early diabetic retinopathy and prevent progression according to a recent study by scientists at Joslin Diabetes Center.
Good News for Patients With Diabetic Retinopathy

The findings of the study appear in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Why Some Patients with Longterm Diabetes Don't Develop Retinopathy?

Although diabetic eye complications are seen in most patients with longstanding diabetes, about 35% of patients don't develop eye complications despite having elevated glucose levels.

Show Full Article


Dr. King, senior author and his team hypothesized that these patients might have some endogenous or naturally occurring substance protecting them from the harmful effects of high glucose levels. This new study built on this hypothesis aimed to determine possibly what naturally occurring substance could be protecting the eye.

To test their hypothesis, the team of scientists studied patients who were part of the Medalist group of the Joslin Diabetes Center's50-Year Medal Program that recognizes and honors patients who have lived with insulin-dependent diabetes for over 50 years for their successful diabetic management.

Details of the Study

  • The team obtained samples from the eyes of patients both from living patients undergoing surgery and from people who had donated their eyes after death
  • The study team analyzed several proteins that were present, to identify whether any specific protein occurred in higher amounts in the eyes of patients who did not develop retinopathy
  • They found that RBP3, a protein normally occurring in the retina of the eye was increased
  • To check whether this was the protective agent, the team designed experiments to compare the effects of normal against the increased expression of RBP3 in mouse models
  • They found mice having overexpression of RBP3 were protected from developing diabetic retinopathy
  • Next, the scientists injected pure RBP3 into the vitreous of the eyes of mice having early stages of retinopathy and found that injection of this protein reversed some of the early damage caused by diabetic retinopathy
  • They also demonstrated that many diabetes patients appear to have reduced expression of RBP3 which explains why only some patients with diabetes are protected from eye disease
"If we could find out what's causing the decrease of RBP3 in the retina in the first place, we could design some kind of treatment to maintain its production, allowing all diabetic patients to have endogenous protection against eye disease," says Dr. King.

Developing Targeted Therapy for Early Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinol Binding Protein 3 is found in everyone's eyes and is necessary to regenerate a specific form of vitamin A in the eye that is necessary for normal activity of sight-giving rods and cones. However, when RBP3 is exposed to high glucose levels, it plays a protective role by preventing the entry of glucose into the retinal cells by blocking the action of glucose transporter, GLUT-1.

A better understanding of the mechanisms by which this occurs may allow scientists to develop a targeted treatment to treat early diabetic retinopathy".

"We are interested in how we can treat diabetic eye disease at its earliest stages before it gets to the severe forms," says Dr. King.

Scope of the Study and Future Plans

  • During the study, the scientists discovered that although RBP3 mainly occurs in the eye, it is also detected to a small extent in the blood. Dr. King and his team plan to conduct further research to determine if RBP3 levels in the blood have any relationship to risk of developing diabetic retinopathy
  • If a correlation is found, RBP3 could be used as a potential biomarker that physicians who are not familiar with retinal examination can routinely use in clinical practice to screen for diabetic retinopathy
  • As such it would be possible to diagnose the condition early by a blood test and manage accordingly
In summary, increased levels of retinol-binding protein 3 (RBP3) may have a protective effect in preventing the progression of early diabetic retinopathy and can help in the development of targeted treatment for early diabetic retinopathy and prevent blindness.

References :
  1. Joslin researchers uncover protective factor in diabetic eye disease - (https://www.joslin.org/news/RBP3-protective-factor-in-diabetic-retinopathy.html)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Google's New AI Model can Detect Diabetic Retinopathy

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) model developed by Google can detect diabetic retinopathy accurately and more patients can be diagnosed in less time.

Eye Fat Could Help Prevent Diabetic Retinopathy

A particular type of lipid or fat present in eyes may play a key role in deterring the eye disease diabetic retinopathy, revealed researchers.

Diabetic Retinopathy: A New Drug Can Mend the Damaged Blood Vessels

New Drug -CD5-2 can help Mend the Damaged Blood Vessels and prevent vascular leakage that usually occurs in Diabetic Retinopathy.

Smartphone-based AI Can Detect Diabetic Eye Disease Effectively

New smartphone-based artificial intelligence (AI) may offer a solution for better screening for diabetic retinopathy, a condition that may lead to permanent vision loss, if not detected early, in people with diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Mellitus Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Pregnancy and Complications Vision Glycemic Index Blindness Facts Type 2 Diabetes 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Sore Throat

Home Remedies to Fix a Broken or Cracked Tooth

Promising New Approach to Treat Symptoms of Psychosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive