Good News for Patients With Diabetic Retinopathy

Although diabetic eye complications are seen in most
patients with longstanding diabetes, about 35% of patients don't
develop eye complications despite having elevated glucose levels.
Dr.
King, senior author and his team hypothesized that these patients might have
some endogenous or naturally occurring substance protecting them from the
harmful effects of high glucose levels. This new study built on this hypothesis
aimed to determine possibly what naturally occurring substance could be
protecting the eye.
To test their hypothesis, the team of scientists studied patients who were part of the
Medalist group of the Joslin Diabetes Center's50-Year Medal Program that recognizes and honors patients who have
lived with insulin-dependent diabetes for over 50 years for their successful diabetic
management
.
Details
of the Study
"If
we could find out what's causing the decrease of RBP3 in the retina in the
first place, we could design some kind of treatment to maintain its production,
allowing all diabetic patients to have endogenous protection against eye
disease,"
- The team obtained samples from the
eyes of patients both from living patients undergoing surgery and from
people who had donated their eyes after death
- The study team analyzed several
proteins that were present, to identify whether any specific protein
occurred in higher amounts in the eyes of patients who did not develop
retinopathy
- They found that
RBP3, a protein normally occurring in the retina of the eye was increased
- To check whether this was the
protective agent, the team designed experiments to compare the
effects of normal against the
increased expression of RBP3 in mouse models
- They found mice having
overexpression of RBP3 were protected from developing diabetic retinopathy
- Next, the scientists injected pure
RBP3 into the vitreous of the eyes of mice having early stages of
retinopathy and found that injection of this protein reversed some of the early damage
caused by diabetic retinopathy
- They also demonstrated that many
diabetes patients appear to have reduced expression of RBP3 which explains
why only some patients with diabetes are protected from eye disease
says Dr. King.
Developing Targeted
Therapy for Early Diabetic Retinopathy Retinol
Binding Protein 3
is found in everyone's
eyes and is
necessary to regenerate a specific form of vitamin A in the eye that is
necessary for normal activity of sight-giving rods and cones. However, when
RBP3 is exposed to high glucose levels, it plays a protective role by preventing the entry of glucose into
the retinal cells by blocking the action of glucose transporter, GLUT-1.
A better understanding of the mechanisms by which this
occurs may
allow scientists to develop a targeted treatment to treat early diabetic retinopathy"
.
"We
are interested in how we can treat diabetic eye disease at its earliest stages
before it gets to the severe forms,"
says Dr. King.
Scope of the Study and Future Plans
- During the study,
the scientists discovered that although RBP3 mainly occurs in the eye, it
is also detected to a small extent in the blood. Dr. King and his team plan to conduct further research to determine
if RBP3 levels in the blood have any relationship to risk of
developing diabetic retinopathy
- If a correlation is found, RBP3
could be used as a potential
biomarker that physicians who are not familiar with retinal examination
can routinely use in clinical practice to screen for
diabetic retinopathy
- As such it would be possible to
diagnose the condition early by a blood test and manage accordingly
In
summary, increased
levels of retinol-binding protein 3 (RBP3)
may have a protective effect in preventing the progression of early
diabetic retinopathy
and can help in the development of targeted treatment for early diabetic
retinopathy and prevent blindness.
