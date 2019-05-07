Immune-boosting Compound Enhances Immunotherapy Against Pancreatic Cancer

The new drug molecule stimulates the immune system to mount a
vigorous attack on
cells. The drug
molecule, when administered alone, can reduce the growth of pancreatic tumors
and prevent metastasis in mice. Moreover, when administered in combination with
immunotherapy, it significantly reduces the size of the tumors and improves
survival of the mice.
The results, published in Science
Translational Medicine
, suggest that the new drug molecule could make
resistant pancreatic cancer cells responsive to immunotherapy, which will help
enormously to fight the disease.
The study was jointly
led by Dr. David G. DeNardo, PhD and Dr. Vineet Gupta, PhD. Dr. DeNardo is an
Associate Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Pathology, and Immunology
at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.
Dr. Gupta is the Vice-Chair for Research and Innovation in the Department of
Internal Medicine and Director of the Drug Discovery Center at Rush University,
Chicago, Illinois, USA.
The first author of
the paper was Dr. Roheena Panni, MD, MPHS, who is a Resident in General Surgery
in the Department of Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine in St.
Louis, USA.
The co-author of
the paper was Dr. William Hawkins, MD, who is the Neidorff Family and Robert C.
Packman Professor of Surgery and Chief, Section of Hepatobiliary-Pancreatic and
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine in St.
Louis, USA.
Pancreatic Cancer: Facts & Figures
- Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of
cancer deaths in the US
- Treating pancreatic cancer is a major challenge
- Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and
immunotherapy are by and largely ineffective against pancreatic cancer
- 8 percent of patients live more than 5 years
post-diagnosis
- 3 percent of clinical trials on cancer immunotherapy target pancreatic
cancer
What are the Challenges of Immunotherapy
against Pancreatic Cancer?
Harnessing the power of the immune system is a major
challenge of immunotherapy against pancreatic cancer. Immunotherapy against
pancreatic cancer is based on disinhibition of immune T-cells so that they
attack the cancer cells. Although this technique has been successful in the
lab, it hasn't worked in actual pancreatic cancer patients, where improvement
was noted in fewer than 5 percent of cases. These poor results discouraged the
clinical use of immunotherapy for
pancreatic cancer
.
Instead of T-cells, the researchers focused on another class
of immune cells, called myeloid cells, which have the capability of
stimulating, as well as inhibiting the immune response. In the case of
pancreatic cancer, these myeloid cells have been found to inhibit the immune
response against the cancer cells, thereby reducing the efficacy of immunotherapy.
The research team realized that disinhibition of T-cells
wouldn't be enough to kill the pancreatic cancer cells. They felt sure that
boosting immunotherapy would also require the mobilization of those classes of
myeloid cells, which would stimulate T-cells to attack the cancer cells.
How Did the Researchers Overcome the Challenges?
The researchers eventually overcame the challenges associated
with boosting the efficacy of immunotherapy. They discovered a new drug
molecule called ADH-503 (a CD11b agonist), which alters the migration of
myeloid cells in the body. Normally, myeloid cells are plentiful in the
vicinity of pancreatic tumors, where they suppress the immune attack against
the tumors.
When administered in mice with pancreatic cancer, ADH-503
significantly reduced the number of myeloid cells surrounding the tumors. The
only myeloid cells that were left were those that stimulated T-cells to attack
the pancreatic tumors. This led to a rise in the cancer-killing T-cell
population, reduction in tumor size, and longer survival of mice.
The research team also investigated whether creating a
similar milieu would increase the susceptibility of pancreatic tumors to
standard immunotherapy. To test this hypothesis, they injected mice with PD-1
(programmed cell death protein 1), which is used in standard immunotherapy
against several cancers. But there was no response. However, when PD-1 was
administered along with ADH-503, the tumors dramatically reduced in size and
the mice survived for over 4 months, whereas all the control mice died within 6
weeks. In some cases, the tumors resolved completely, thereby curing the mice
of pancreatic cancer.
"Pancreatic cancer is a highly lethal disease, and we
are in desperate need of new therapeutic approaches,"
says DeNardo. He
adds: "In animal studies, this small
molecule led to very marked improvements and was even curative in some cases.
We are hopeful that this approach could help pancreatic cancer patients."
Future Plans
The research team
plans to test the new drug molecule in humans and are planning Phase I clinical
trials later on this year.
In this regard,
DeNardo says: "You can't make a one-to-one
translation between animal studies and people, but this is very encouraging."
He adds: "More studies are needed to understand if
the compound is safe and effective in people, which is why this compound is
going into Phase I safety studies in people later this year at Washington
University and other sites."
Concluding Remarks
Boosting the
immune response by modulating the myeloid cells improves the effectiveness of
other therapies against pancreatic cancer too. For example, mice treated with
ADH-503, respond much better to both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Gupta concludes: "Unlocking the promise of immunotherapies
for pancreatic cancer requires a new approach."
He adds: "We believe these data demonstrate that
targeting myeloid cells can help overcome resistance to immunotherapies."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the National Institutes of Health, the NIH/National Cancer Institute,
the Department of Defense, and the National Center for Research Resources, USA.

