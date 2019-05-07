An immune-boosting compound has been discovered that increases the efficacy of immunotherapy against pancreatic cancer, reports a new study jointly conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Rush University, Chicago, USA.

Immune-boosting Compound Enhances Immunotherapy Against Pancreatic Cancer

‘A new immune-boosting drug molecule increases the efficacy of immunotherapy against pancreatic cancer by promoting the killing of cancer cells. This results in the reduction of tumor size and longer life span.’ Read More..

