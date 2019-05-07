India - Budgetary Allocation for Health 2019

MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE
DEMAND NO. 42
Department of Health and Family Welfare
(In ` crores)
Total
Gross
93035.45
Recoveries
-30376.33
Receipts
...
Net
62659.12
A. The Budget allocations, net of recoveries, are given below:
CENTRE'S EXPENDITURE
Establishment Expenditure of the Centre
1.
Secretariat
192.97
2.
Direction and Administration
64.71
3.
Central Government Health Scheme
1350.00
4.
Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi
1211.50
5.
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Dr. RML PGIMER, New Delhi
750.00
6.
Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. S.K. Hospitals
475.10
7.
Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, New Delhi
124.90
8.
Other Hospitals / Institutions
958.75
Total-Establishment Expenditure of the Centre
5127.93
Central Sector Schemes/Projects
9.
Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana
9.01
Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)
...
9.02
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
...
9.03
Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)
3370.00
9.04
Repayment of Principal from HEFA Loan
550.00
9.05
Payment of Interest on HEFA Loan
80.00
Total- Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana
4000.00
10.
National AIDS and STD Control Programme
2500.00
11.
Family Welfare Schemes
700.00
12.
Establishment and strengthening of NCDC Branches and Health Initiatives Inter Sectoral co ordination for preparation and control of Zoonotic Diseases and
other neglected tropical diseases surveillance of Viral Hepatitis Anti Microbial Resistance
49.00
13.
Strengthening Intersectoral Coordination of Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases
...
14.
Viral Hepatitis
...
15.
Anti Microbial Resistance
...
16.
National Pharmacovigilance Programme
12.00
17.
Development of Nursing Services
15.00
18.
Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response and Human Resources Development for Emergency Medical Services
130.00
19.
National Organ Transplant Programme
41.00
20.
Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) Scheme
3.00
21.
Swachhata Action Plan (SAP)
...
Total-Central Sector Schemes/Projects
7450.00
Other Central Sector Expenditure
Statutory and Regulatory Bodies
22.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
360.00
23.
Indian Pharmacopeia Commission
32.10
24.
Medical Council of India
1.00
25.
Dental Council of India
0.40
26.
Pharmacy Council of India
0.20
27.
Indian Nursing Council
0.22
28.
National Academy of Medical Sciences
1.80
29.
National Board of Examinations
0.01
Total-Statutory and Regulatory Bodies
395.73
Autonomous Bodies
30.
All Indian Institute of Medical Science
30.01
Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)
3211.66
30.02
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
290.89
30.03
Payment of Interest on HEFA Loan
44.60
30.04
Repayment of Principal from HEFA Loan
52.50
Total- All Indian Institute of Medical Science
3599.65
31.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
31.01
Support from Gross Budgetary Support
(GBS)
0.01
31.02
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
1499.99
Total- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
1500.00
32.
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
32.01
Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)
0.01
32.02
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
1099.99
Total- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
1100.00
33.
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro- Sciences, Bengaluru
450.00
34.
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
350.00
35.
Regional Institue of Medical Sciences, Imphal
450.00
36.
Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Aizawl
35.18
37.
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur
60.00
38.
Other Autonomous Bodies
38.01
Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)
0.01
38.02
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
760.15
Total- Other Autonomous Bodies
760.16
Total-Autonomous Bodies
8304.99
Others
39.
Medical Treatment of CGHS Pensioners (PORB)
1500.00
40.
Purchase of Material in India and Abroad
40.01
Gross Budgetary Support
310.00
40.02
Less Recoveries
-310.00
Net
...
41.
International Cooperation
72.60
42.
Other Miscellaneous Expenditure
42.01
Gross Budgetary Support
259.06
42.02
Less Recoveries
-2.19
Net
256.87
43.
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
20649.55
44.
Amount met from National Investment Fund (NIF)
-20649.55
45.
Support from Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)
4000.00
46.
Amount met from Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)
-4000.00
Total-Others
1829.47
Total-Other Central Sector Expenditure
10530.19
TRANSFERS TO STATES/UTs
Centrally Sponsored Schemes
National Health Mission
47.
National Rural Health Mission
47.01
RCH Flexible Pool including Routine Immunization Programme, Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Progrmme etc. (Support from National Investment Funds)
7843.05
-2589.59
Net
5253.46
47.02
RCH Flexible Pool including Routine Immunization Programme, Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Progrmme etc.
(Gross Budgetary Support))
450.06
47.03
Health System Strengthening under NRHM (Support from National Investment Funds)
9445.18
47.04
Health System Strengthening under NRHM
(Gross Budgetary Support)
1087.02
47.05
Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (NIF)
1349.97
47.06
Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (GBS)
0.04
47.07
Flexible Pool for Communicable Diseases
5003.00
-2825.00
Net
2178.00
47.08
Flexible Pool for Non-Communicable Diseases, Injury and Trauma
717.00
47.09
Infrastructure Maintenance
6343.41
47.10
Forward Linkages to NRHM
...
47.11
Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System
...
47.12
Pilot Schemes (Sports Medicine, Deafness, Leptospirosis Control, Control of Human Rabies, Medical Rehabilitation, Oral Health,
Fluorosis)
25.00
47.13
Prime Minister's Development Plan for Jammu and Kashmir
63.36
47.14
Strengthening National Programme Management of the NRHM
115.00
47.15
Janasankhya Sthirtha Kosh (JSK)
11.50
Total- National Rural Health Mission
27039.00
48.
National Urban Health Mission
48.01
Other Health System for activities covered under NUHM (NIF)
699.96
48.02
Other Health System for activities covered under NUHM (GBS)
0.04
48.03
Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (NIF)
249.96
48.04
Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (GBS)
0.04
Total- National Urban Health Mission
950.00
49.
Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System
206.00
50.
Tertiary Care Programs
50.01
National Mental Health Programme
40.00
50.02
Capacity Building for Trauma Centres
100.00
50.03
National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke
175.00
50.04
National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly
105.00
50.05
National Programme for Control of Blindness
20.00
50.06
Telemedicine
45.00
50.07
Tobacco Control Programme and Drug De- addiction Programme
65.00
Total- Tertiary Care Programs
550.00
51.
Human Resources for Health and Medical Education
51.01
Upgradation/Strengthening of Nursing Services (ANM/GNM)
64.00
51.02
Strengthening/Upgradation of Pharmacy School/College
5.00
51.03
District Hospital - Upgradation of State Government Medical Colleges (PG Seats)
800.00
51.04
Strengthening Government Medical Colleges (UG Seats) and Central Government Health Institutions
1361.00
51.05
Establishing New Medical Colleges
(upgrading District Hospitals)
2000.00
51.06
Setting up of State Institutions of Para- medical Sciences in States and Setting up of College of Para-medical Education
20.00
Total- Human Resources for Health and Medical Education
4250.00
Total-National Health Mission
32995.00
52.
Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY)
52.01
Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)
156.00
52.02
Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)
...
Total- Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY)
156.00
53.
Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya
Yojana (PMJAY)
6400.00
54.
Actual Recoveries
...
Total-Centrally Sponsored Schemes
39551.00
Grand Total
62659.12
B. Developmental Heads
General Services
1.
Council of Ministers
6.00
2.
Pensions and other Retirement Benefits
1500.00
Total-General Services
1506.00
Social Services
3.
Medical and Public Health
23754.04
4.
Family Welfare
1172.26
5.
Secretariat-Social Services
192.97
6.
Capital Outlay on Medical and Public Health
1675.90
7.
Capital Outlay on Family Welfare
10.25
8.
Capital Outlay on Housing
14.75
Total-Social Services
26820.17
Others
9.
North Eastern Areas
4700.10
10.
Grants-in-aid to State Governments
29379.26
11.
Grants-in-aid to Union Territory Governments
203.59
12.
Aid Materials and Equipment
...
13.
Capital Outlay on North Eastern Areas
50.00
Total-Others
34332.95
Grand Total
62659.12