medindia
India - Budgetary Allocation for Health 2019

India - Budgetary Allocation for Health 2019

Written by Hannah Joy
Article Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff on July 5, 2019 at 6:56 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • The budgetary allocation for health sector is Rs. 60,908.22 crore, a 19 percent increase from the previous year
  • Rs. 6,400 crore has been allocated for Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY)
  • AB-PMJAY will provide annual health cover of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs 62,659.12 crore outlay for the health sector in 2019-2020 fiscal. This has been the highest in the last two financial years.
India - Budgetary Allocation for Health 2019

For 2018-2019 fiscal, it was Rs 52,800 crore and there has been an increase of over 19 percent for 2019-2020. The budgetary allocation for Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) is Rs 6,400 crore.

Show Full Article


AB-PMJAY, a flagship scheme of the Union government aims at providing annual health cover of up to over 10.74 crore vulnerable families by providing Rs. 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

To set up Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers under the National Urban Health Mission, Rs. 249.96 crore has been allocated and Rs. 1,349.97 crore has been allocated for setting up health and wellness centers under the National Rural Health Mission.

By 2022, over 1.5 lakh sub-centers and primary health centers will be transformed as health and wellness centers. These centers will be equipped to provide treatment for chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and old age-related illness.

The government has allocated about Rs.2,500 crore to its National AIDS and STD Control Program. There has been an increase of Rs. 400 crore from last budget's allocation, which was about Rs. 2,100 crore.

The budgetary allocation for AIIMS has been increased from Rs. 3,018 crore in the 2018-2019 fiscal to Rs. 3,599.65 crore.

There have been few cuts in the budget allocations for:
  • The National Mental Health Program, where the budget has been reduced from Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 40 crore
  • The National Program for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke had a deduction of about Rs. 175 crore from Rs. 295 crore
  • Also, the total budgetary allocation for the tertiary care programs had a Rs. 200 crore dip, i.e., from Rs. 750 crore in 2018-19 to Rs. 550 crore in 2019-2020
Also, the government has allocated:
  • Rs. 2,000 crore for converting district hospitals into new medical colleges
  • Rs. 1,361 crore for strengthening government medical colleges (undergraduate) and central government health institutions and
  • Rs. 20 crore for setting up State Institutions of Paramedical Sciences in the states and for setting up colleges of para-medical education
Dr.S.Shroff, Editor of Medindia commenting on the budget said, "We welcome the 19% increase from the previous year and the governments drive to help 10.74 crore vulnerable families by providing Rs.5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization."

He further added, "However the two flagship programs of the government Telemedicine and Organ Transplantation received only Rs.45 and Rs.41 crores respectively. Telemedicine has a the capacity to transform rural healthcare in India and organ transplantation can not only save lives but also help improve services of the public sector hospitals. Currently, these hospitals hardly do any transplant procedures."

Here's a detailed budget allocation for this fiscal 2019-2020:

MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE

DEMAND NO. 42

Department of Health and Family Welfare

(In ` crores)

Total

Gross

93035.45

Recoveries

-30376.33

Receipts

...

Net

62659.12

A. The Budget allocations, net of recoveries, are given below:

CENTRE'S EXPENDITURE

Establishment Expenditure of the Centre

1.

Secretariat

192.97

2.

Direction and Administration

64.71

3.

Central Government Health Scheme

1350.00

4.

Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi

1211.50

5.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Dr. RML PGIMER, New Delhi

750.00

6.

Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. S.K. Hospitals

475.10

7.

Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, New Delhi

124.90

8.

Other Hospitals / Institutions

958.75

Total-Establishment Expenditure of the Centre

5127.93

Central Sector Schemes/Projects

9.

Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

9.01

Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)

...

9.02

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

...

9.03

Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)

3370.00

9.04

Repayment of Principal from HEFA Loan

550.00

9.05

Payment of Interest on HEFA Loan

80.00

Total- Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

4000.00

10.

National AIDS and STD Control Programme

2500.00

11.

Family Welfare Schemes

700.00

12.

Establishment and strengthening of NCDC Branches and Health Initiatives Inter Sectoral co ordination for preparation and control of Zoonotic Diseases and
other neglected tropical diseases surveillance of Viral Hepatitis Anti Microbial Resistance

49.00

13.

Strengthening Intersectoral Coordination of Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases

...

14.

Viral Hepatitis

...

15.

Anti Microbial Resistance

...

16.

National Pharmacovigilance Programme

12.00

17.

Development of Nursing Services

15.00

18.

Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response and Human Resources Development for Emergency Medical Services

130.00

19.

National Organ Transplant Programme

41.00

20.

Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) Scheme

3.00

21.

Swachhata Action Plan (SAP)

...

Total-Central Sector Schemes/Projects

7450.00

Other Central Sector Expenditure

Statutory and Regulatory Bodies

22.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

360.00

23.

Indian Pharmacopeia Commission

32.10

24.

Medical Council of India

1.00

25.

Dental Council of India

0.40

26.

Pharmacy Council of India

0.20

27.

Indian Nursing Council

0.22

28.

National Academy of Medical Sciences

1.80

29.

National Board of Examinations

0.01

Total-Statutory and Regulatory Bodies

395.73

Autonomous Bodies

30.

All Indian Institute of Medical Science

30.01

Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)

3211.66

30.02

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

290.89

30.03

Payment of Interest on HEFA Loan

44.60

30.04

Repayment of Principal from HEFA Loan

52.50

Total- All Indian Institute of Medical Science

3599.65

31.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

31.01

Support from Gross Budgetary Support
(GBS)

0.01

31.02

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

1499.99

Total- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

1500.00

32.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

32.01

Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)

0.01

32.02

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

1099.99

Total- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

1100.00

33.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro- Sciences, Bengaluru

450.00

34.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong

350.00

35.

Regional Institue of Medical Sciences, Imphal

450.00

36.

Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Aizawl

35.18

37.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur

60.00

38.

Other Autonomous Bodies

38.01

Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)

0.01

38.02

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

760.15

Total- Other Autonomous Bodies

760.16

Total-Autonomous Bodies

8304.99

Others

39.

Medical Treatment of CGHS Pensioners (PORB)

1500.00

40.

Purchase of Material in India and Abroad

40.01

Gross Budgetary Support

310.00

40.02

Less Recoveries

-310.00

Net

...

41.

International Cooperation

72.60

42.

Other Miscellaneous Expenditure

42.01

Gross Budgetary Support

259.06

42.02

Less Recoveries

-2.19

Net

256.87

43.

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

20649.55

44.

Amount met from National Investment Fund (NIF)

-20649.55

45.

Support from Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)

4000.00

46.

Amount met from Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)

-4000.00

Total-Others

1829.47

Total-Other Central Sector Expenditure

10530.19

TRANSFERS TO STATES/UTs

Centrally Sponsored Schemes

National Health Mission

47.

National Rural Health Mission

47.01

RCH Flexible Pool including Routine Immunization Programme, Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Progrmme etc. (Support from National Investment Funds)

7843.05

-2589.59

Net

5253.46

47.02

RCH Flexible Pool including Routine Immunization Programme, Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Progrmme etc.
(Gross Budgetary Support))

450.06

47.03

Health System Strengthening under NRHM (Support from National Investment Funds)

9445.18

47.04

Health System Strengthening under NRHM
(Gross Budgetary Support)

1087.02

47.05

Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (NIF)

1349.97

47.06

Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (GBS)

0.04

47.07

Flexible Pool for Communicable Diseases

5003.00

-2825.00

Net

2178.00

47.08

Flexible Pool for Non-Communicable Diseases, Injury and Trauma

717.00

47.09

Infrastructure Maintenance

6343.41

47.10

Forward Linkages to NRHM

...

47.11

Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System

...

47.12

Pilot Schemes (Sports Medicine, Deafness, Leptospirosis Control, Control of Human Rabies, Medical Rehabilitation, Oral Health,
Fluorosis)

25.00

47.13

Prime Minister's Development Plan for Jammu and Kashmir

63.36

47.14

Strengthening National Programme Management of the NRHM

115.00

47.15

Janasankhya Sthirtha Kosh (JSK)

11.50

Total- National Rural Health Mission

27039.00

48.

National Urban Health Mission

48.01

Other Health System for activities covered under NUHM (NIF)

699.96

48.02

Other Health System for activities covered under NUHM (GBS)

0.04

48.03

Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (NIF)

249.96

48.04

Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (GBS)

0.04

Total- National Urban Health Mission

950.00

49.

Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System

206.00

50.

Tertiary Care Programs

50.01

National Mental Health Programme

40.00

50.02

Capacity Building for Trauma Centres

100.00

50.03

National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke

175.00

50.04

National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly

105.00

50.05

National Programme for Control of Blindness

20.00

50.06

Telemedicine

45.00

50.07

Tobacco Control Programme and Drug De- addiction Programme

65.00

Total- Tertiary Care Programs

550.00

51.

Human Resources for Health and Medical Education

51.01

Upgradation/Strengthening of Nursing Services (ANM/GNM)

64.00

51.02

Strengthening/Upgradation of Pharmacy School/College

5.00

51.03

District Hospital - Upgradation of State Government Medical Colleges (PG Seats)

800.00

51.04

Strengthening Government Medical Colleges (UG Seats) and Central Government Health Institutions

1361.00

51.05

Establishing New Medical Colleges
(upgrading District Hospitals)

2000.00

51.06

Setting up of State Institutions of Para- medical Sciences in States and Setting up of College of Para-medical Education

20.00

Total- Human Resources for Health and Medical Education

4250.00

Total-National Health Mission

32995.00

52.

Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY)

52.01

Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS)

156.00

52.02

Support from National Investment Fund (NIF)

...

Total- Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY)

156.00

53.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya
Yojana (PMJAY)

6400.00

54.

Actual Recoveries

...

Total-Centrally Sponsored Schemes

39551.00

Grand Total

62659.12

B. Developmental Heads

General Services

1.

Council of Ministers

6.00

2.

Pensions and other Retirement Benefits

1500.00

Total-General Services

1506.00

Social Services

3.

Medical and Public Health

23754.04

4.

Family Welfare

1172.26

5.

Secretariat-Social Services

192.97

6.

Capital Outlay on Medical and Public Health

1675.90

7.

Capital Outlay on Family Welfare

10.25

8.

Capital Outlay on Housing

14.75

Total-Social Services

26820.17

Others

9.

North Eastern Areas

4700.10

10.

Grants-in-aid to State Governments

29379.26

11.

Grants-in-aid to Union Territory Governments

203.59

12.

Aid Materials and Equipment

...

13.

Capital Outlay on North Eastern Areas

50.00

Total-Others

34332.95

Grand Total

62659.12



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Budget 2019: What's New in the Health Sector?

Budget 2019: The Union Budget was presented in Parliament on 1st February 2019. In the health sector, it has positively impacted the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, while other areas received less priority.

Union Budget 2019-20 Allocates Rs 61,398 Crore for Health Schemes

In the 2019-20 Union Budget on Friday, the government announced allocation of Rs 61,398 crore for the health sector, with major focus on insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

Union Health Budget - 2017-2018

The Union Health Budget for 2017 - 2018 has been announced by the Finance Minister to improve the healthcare sector of the country.

Union Health Budget 2016-2017

National Dialysis Program, health insurance schemes for family and generic drug stores will be launched by the government

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Immune-boosting Compound Enhances Immunotherapy against Pancreatic Cancer

Home Remedies for Dandruff

Home Remedies for Minor Burns
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive