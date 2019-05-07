Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs 62,659.12 crore outlay for the health sector in 2019-2020 fiscal. This has been the highest in the last two financial years.

India - Budgetary Allocation for Health 2019

‘India’s Health Budget 2019: The budgetary allocation for health is Rs. 60,908.22 crore and for Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) it is Rs. 6,400 crore.’

To set up Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers under the National Urban Health Mission, Rs. 249.96 crore has been allocated and Rs. 1,349.97 crore has been allocated for setting up health and wellness centers under the National Rural Health Mission.



By 2022, over 1.5 lakh sub-centers and primary health centers will be transformed as health and wellness centers. These centers will be equipped to provide treatment for chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and old age-related illness.



The government has allocated about Rs.2,500 crore to its National AIDS and STD Control Program. There has been an increase of Rs. 400 crore from last budget's allocation, which was about Rs. 2,100 crore.



The budgetary allocation for AIIMS has been increased from Rs. 3,018 crore in the 2018-2019 fiscal to Rs. 3,599.65 crore.



There have been few cuts in the budget allocations for: The National Mental Health Program, where the budget has been reduced from Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 40 crore

The National Program for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke had a deduction of about Rs. 175 crore from Rs. 295 crore

Also, the total budgetary allocation for the tertiary care programs had a Rs. 200 crore dip, i.e., from Rs. 750 crore in 2018-19 to Rs. 550 crore in 2019-2020 Also, the government has allocated: Rs. 2,000 crore for converting district hospitals into new medical colleges

Rs. 1,361 crore for strengthening government medical colleges (undergraduate) and central government health institutions and

Rs. 20 crore for setting up State Institutions of Paramedical Sciences in the states and for setting up colleges of para-medical education Dr.S.Shroff, Editor of Medindia commenting on the budget said, "We welcome the 19% increase from the previous year and the governments drive to help 10.74 crore vulnerable families by providing Rs.5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization."



He further added, "However the two flagship programs of the government Telemedicine and Organ Transplantation received only Rs.45 and Rs.41 crores respectively. Telemedicine has a the capacity to transform rural healthcare in India and organ transplantation can not only save lives but also help improve services of the public sector hospitals. Currently, these hospitals hardly do any transplant procedures."



Here's a detailed budget allocation for this fiscal 2019-2020:



MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE DEMAND NO. 42 Department of Health and Family Welfare (In ` crores) Total Gross 93035.45 Recoveries -30376.33 Receipts ... Net 62659.12 A. The Budget allocations, net of recoveries, are given below: CENTRE'S EXPENDITURE Establishment Expenditure of the Centre 1. Secretariat 192.97 2. Direction and Administration 64.71 3. Central Government Health Scheme 1350.00 4. Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi 1211.50 5. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Dr. RML PGIMER, New Delhi 750.00 6. Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. S.K. Hospitals 475.10 7. Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, New Delhi 124.90 8. Other Hospitals / Institutions 958.75 Total-Establishment Expenditure of the Centre 5127.93 Central Sector Schemes/Projects 9. Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana 9.01 Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) ... 9.02 Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) ... 9.03 Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 3370.00 9.04 Repayment of Principal from HEFA Loan 550.00 9.05 Payment of Interest on HEFA Loan 80.00 Total- Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana 4000.00 10. National AIDS and STD Control Programme 2500.00 11. Family Welfare Schemes 700.00 12. Establishment and strengthening of NCDC Branches and Health Initiatives Inter Sectoral co ordination for preparation and control of Zoonotic Diseases and

other neglected tropical diseases surveillance of Viral Hepatitis Anti Microbial Resistance 49.00 13. Strengthening Intersectoral Coordination of Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases ... 14. Viral Hepatitis ... 15. Anti Microbial Resistance ... 16. National Pharmacovigilance Programme 12.00 17. Development of Nursing Services 15.00 18. Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response and Human Resources Development for Emergency Medical Services 130.00 19. National Organ Transplant Programme 41.00 20. Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) Scheme 3.00 21. Swachhata Action Plan (SAP) ... Total-Central Sector Schemes/Projects 7450.00 Other Central Sector Expenditure Statutory and Regulatory Bodies 22. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India 360.00 23. Indian Pharmacopeia Commission 32.10 24. Medical Council of India 1.00 25. Dental Council of India 0.40 26. Pharmacy Council of India 0.20 27. Indian Nursing Council 0.22 28. National Academy of Medical Sciences 1.80 29. National Board of Examinations 0.01 Total-Statutory and Regulatory Bodies 395.73 Autonomous Bodies 30. All Indian Institute of Medical Science 30.01 Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) 3211.66 30.02 Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) 290.89 30.03 Payment of Interest on HEFA Loan 44.60 30.04 Repayment of Principal from HEFA Loan 52.50 Total- All Indian Institute of Medical Science 3599.65 31. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 31.01 Support from Gross Budgetary Support

(GBS) 0.01 31.02 Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) 1499.99 Total- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 1500.00 32. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 32.01 Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) 0.01 32.02 Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) 1099.99 Total- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 1100.00 33. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro- Sciences, Bengaluru 450.00 34. North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong 350.00 35. Regional Institue of Medical Sciences, Imphal 450.00 36. Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Aizawl 35.18 37. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur 60.00 38. Other Autonomous Bodies 38.01 Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) 0.01 38.02 Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) 760.15 Total- Other Autonomous Bodies 760.16 Total-Autonomous Bodies 8304.99 Others 39. Medical Treatment of CGHS Pensioners (PORB) 1500.00 40. Purchase of Material in India and Abroad 40.01 Gross Budgetary Support 310.00 40.02 Less Recoveries -310.00 Net ... 41. International Cooperation 72.60 42. Other Miscellaneous Expenditure 42.01 Gross Budgetary Support 259.06 42.02 Less Recoveries -2.19 Net 256.87 43. Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) 20649.55 44. Amount met from National Investment Fund (NIF) -20649.55 45. Support from Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 4000.00 46. Amount met from Central Roads & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) -4000.00 Total-Others 1829.47 Total-Other Central Sector Expenditure 10530.19 TRANSFERS TO STATES/UTs Centrally Sponsored Schemes National Health Mission 47. National Rural Health Mission 47.01 RCH Flexible Pool including Routine Immunization Programme, Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Progrmme etc. (Support from National Investment Funds) 7843.05 -2589.59 Net 5253.46 47.02 RCH Flexible Pool including Routine Immunization Programme, Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Progrmme etc.

(Gross Budgetary Support)) 450.06 47.03 Health System Strengthening under NRHM (Support from National Investment Funds) 9445.18 47.04 Health System Strengthening under NRHM

(Gross Budgetary Support) 1087.02 47.05 Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (NIF) 1349.97 47.06 Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (GBS) 0.04 47.07 Flexible Pool for Communicable Diseases 5003.00 -2825.00 Net 2178.00 47.08 Flexible Pool for Non-Communicable Diseases, Injury and Trauma 717.00 47.09 Infrastructure Maintenance 6343.41 47.10 Forward Linkages to NRHM ... 47.11 Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System ... 47.12 Pilot Schemes (Sports Medicine, Deafness, Leptospirosis Control, Control of Human Rabies, Medical Rehabilitation, Oral Health,

Fluorosis) 25.00 47.13 Prime Minister's Development Plan for Jammu and Kashmir 63.36 47.14 Strengthening National Programme Management of the NRHM 115.00 47.15 Janasankhya Sthirtha Kosh (JSK) 11.50 Total- National Rural Health Mission 27039.00 48. National Urban Health Mission 48.01 Other Health System for activities covered under NUHM (NIF) 699.96 48.02 Other Health System for activities covered under NUHM (GBS) 0.04 48.03 Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (NIF) 249.96 48.04 Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (GBS) 0.04 Total- National Urban Health Mission 950.00 49. Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System 206.00 50. Tertiary Care Programs 50.01 National Mental Health Programme 40.00 50.02 Capacity Building for Trauma Centres 100.00 50.03 National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke 175.00 50.04 National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly 105.00 50.05 National Programme for Control of Blindness 20.00 50.06 Telemedicine 45.00 50.07 Tobacco Control Programme and Drug De- addiction Programme 65.00 Total- Tertiary Care Programs 550.00 51. Human Resources for Health and Medical Education 51.01 Upgradation/Strengthening of Nursing Services (ANM/GNM) 64.00 51.02 Strengthening/Upgradation of Pharmacy School/College 5.00 51.03 District Hospital - Upgradation of State Government Medical Colleges (PG Seats) 800.00 51.04 Strengthening Government Medical Colleges (UG Seats) and Central Government Health Institutions 1361.00 51.05 Establishing New Medical Colleges

(upgrading District Hospitals) 2000.00 51.06 Setting up of State Institutions of Para- medical Sciences in States and Setting up of College of Para-medical Education 20.00 Total- Human Resources for Health and Medical Education 4250.00 Total-National Health Mission 32995.00 52. Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) 52.01 Support from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) 156.00 52.02 Support from National Investment Fund (NIF) ... Total- Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) 156.00 53. Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya

Yojana (PMJAY) 6400.00 54. Actual Recoveries ... Total-Centrally Sponsored Schemes 39551.00 Grand Total 62659.12 B. Developmental Heads General Services 1. Council of Ministers 6.00 2. Pensions and other Retirement Benefits 1500.00 Total-General Services 1506.00 Social Services 3. Medical and Public Health 23754.04 4. Family Welfare 1172.26 5. Secretariat-Social Services 192.97 6. Capital Outlay on Medical and Public Health 1675.90 7. Capital Outlay on Family Welfare 10.25 8. Capital Outlay on Housing 14.75 Total-Social Services 26820.17 Others 9. North Eastern Areas 4700.10 10. Grants-in-aid to State Governments 29379.26 11. Grants-in-aid to Union Territory Governments 203.59 12. Aid Materials and Equipment ... 13. Capital Outlay on North Eastern Areas 50.00 Total-Others 34332.95 Grand Total 62659.12



