Skin Patch Benefits Kids With Milk-induced Eosinophilic Esophagitis

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 24, 2019 at 3:25 AM Child Health News
Skin patch was found to show promising results in treating children with a painful, chronic condition called eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) triggered by milk, stated new study from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).
Among 20 children with EoE who wore Viaskin Milk - a skin patch measuring just over an inch long containing trace amounts of milk protein - nine (47%) saw an improvement in their symptoms and normalization of their biopsies after 11 months.

The findings were published online this month in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

The pilot study followed 20 children aged 4 to 17 with EoE. The patients followed a milk-free diet for nine months, then re-introduced milk into their diet for the next two months. After 11 months, almost half of those wearing the Viaskin Milk patch had fewer EoE symptoms, including less inflammation when they underwent an endoscopy compared to none in the placebo group.

"This study shows great promise for an immunotherapy that aims to desensitize children to milk," said study leader Jonathan Spergel, MD, PhD, Chief of the Allergy Program at CHOP. "Our next step would be to launch a much larger study to confirm our results. Currently, there's no cure for EoE, so this would be the first strategy to treat the underlying cause of the disease."

EoE is a food-based disease that causes redness, swelling and itching in the esophagus when a patient eats a food that triggers their reaction. Traditional allergy testing is not helpful. Patients may experience nausea, vomiting, or a burning sensation in the throat. If left untreated, the esophagus may narrow due to scarring. Currently, the only ways to manage EoE is to treat the symptoms with off-label topical steroids which may cause growth retardation, or to follow a restrictive diet which may be difficult for patients to follow. Children with EoE often have other allergic disorders like asthma, seasonal allergies or eczema.

Disclosure of Related Financial Interest: Jonathan M. Spergel, MD, PhD, Antonella Cianferoni, MD, PhD, Megan O. Lewis, MSN, RN, CPNP, and Terri Brown-Whitehorn, MD, have consulting agreements and clinical trial grants with DBV Technologies. Jonathan M. Spergel, MD, PhD, has stock equity with DBV Technologies.

The study sponsor (DBV Technologies) had no role in analysis or interpretation of data. They provided the Viaskin Milk Patch. Final study design was done by Jonathan M. Spergel and Antonella Cianferoni.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic inflammatory condition of the esophagus that is precipitated by allergens. Treatment is available for the condition.

Existing Allergies a Risk for Eosinophilic Esophagitis for Children

Children with existing allergies should be screened for an emerging severe chronic food allergy called eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). A recent study finds that EoE may be a late manifestation of the allergic march.

Children With Existing Allergies Should be Screened for Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Children with known skin, food and respiratory allergies should be screened for an emerging, chronic food allergy called eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a painful inflammation of the esophagus, the food tube between the mouth and stomach.

Protein 'calpain 14' Responsible for Damage in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Controlling the production or activity of protein calpain 14 may prevent the development of eosinophilic esophagitis in patients.

Actinic Keratosis

Actinic Keratosis or Solar Keratosis is a pre-cancerous condition characterized by thick, rough, dry and scaly or crusty patches caused due to long, perennial exposure to sun.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Height and Weight-Kids Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Actinic Keratosis Dermatomyostitis 

