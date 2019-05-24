medindia

Octopus-inspired Wearable Sensor Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 24, 2019 at 1:43 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A graphene-based adhesive biosensor inspired by octopus suckers has been developed by a team of researchers. They report their findings in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Octopus-inspired Wearable Sensor Developed
Octopus-inspired Wearable Sensor Developed

For a wearable sensor to be truly effective, it must be flexible and adhere fully to both wet and dry skin but still remain comfortable for the user. Thus, the choice of substrate, the material that the sensing compounds rest upon, is crucial. Woven yarn is a popular substrate, but it sometimes doesn't fully contact the skin, especially if that skin is hairy. Typical yarns and threads are also vulnerable to wet environments. Adhesives can lose their grip underwater, and in dry environments they can be so sticky that they can be painful when peeled off. To overcome these challenges, Changhyun Pang, Changsoon Choi and colleagues worked to develop a low-cost, graphene-based sensor with a yarn-like substrate that uses octopus-like suckers to adhere to skin.

The researchers coated an elastic polyurethane and polyester fabric with graphene oxide and soaked in L-ascorbic acid to aid in conductivity while still retaining its strength and stretch. From there, they added a coating of a graphene and poly(dimethylsiloxane) (PDMS) film to form a conductive path from the fabric to the skin. Finally, they etched tiny, octopus-like patterns on the film. The sensor could detect a wide range of pressures and motions in both wet and dry environments. The device also could monitor an array of human activities, including electrocardiogram signals, pulse and speech patterns, demonstrating its potential use in medical applications, the researchers say.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

New Device Can Protect Wearables and Implants from Remote Hacks

As wearable devices and medical implants become more common the risk of being hacked increases. But, a novel device developed can protect us from remote hacks.

People are Motivated by the Information Given by Fitness Wearables

Fitness wearables are not motivating by itself rather the information it offers about an individual's progress in physical activity motivates, reveals research.

Fitness Company Unveils Smart Wearables at Consumer Electronic Show

Fitness tech company Boltt unveiled smart wearables like connected shoes, stride sensor, fitness trackers and a virtual health assistant named "B".

Skin Patch Uses Muscle Motion to Power Wearables

A new flexible generator converts muscle movements into enough power for small electronics, using human skin as one of its charge-collectors.

What's New on Medindia

Poor Diet Linked to Preventable Cancer Burden in the US

Health Benefits of Almond Oil

Poor Semen Quality in Young Men in Switzerland
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive