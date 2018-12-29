Simple Ways to Keep Your New Year’s Resolution on Track

Font : A- A+



New Year 2019 is around the corner, people are excited and busy making a list of new resolutions. Every year, millions of people around the world make New Year's resolutions, but only a few keep them.

Simple Ways to Keep Your New Year’s Resolution on Track



Making resolutions and scheduling actions for New Year are something that everyone aspires for. But, the real challenge is in keeping up the momentum to achieve the goals. Chaotic routines, dwindling will-power or plain laziness, tend to succumb to these at some point or the other. However, a few steps might help you to achieve the goals you have set for yourself in 2019.



‘Every year, millions of people around the world set New Year resolutions with the great hope of bringing a positive change in their life. However, only a few stick to this list. Get ready to motivate yourself to keep your New Year’s resolution on track.’

Read More.. Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO, Hubhopper, and Anupama Dalmia, blogger at Momspresso, list some ways to keep up with your New Year resolutions.



Trick your brain and start by familiarising your mind with your resolutions by visualizing them. Write down your goals and stick them at some corner you often visit like your bedroom walls or office cubicle. These work as perfect reminders which we often require. This will make you feel more inclined towards your goal without positioning it as a threat to your habits. Push yourself for the first few days with your willpower.

Recharge your spirits and boost yourself with some pep talk by listening to self-help podcasts. When routine wears you down, escape it with motivational and inspirational sessions on podcast platforms. From health to career goals, you will find a countless number of topics on how you can set realistic goals and achieve them. Also, Set practical and achievable goals keeping in mind your budget.

Ensure the goals are specific and measurable for example, 'I want to lose 5 Kgs' is a better-defined goal which you can work towards than 'I want to have a figure like some Bollywood actress.'

Research well on the place you want to visit and plan the duration and dates for your travel in advance. Book the tickets accordingly, and the moment that is done, you will try your best to make that travel happen.

Keep yourself motivated to stay on track. You know what works best for you. It could be the company of a friend or reading an inspiring fitness/travel story.



Source: IANS Making resolutions and scheduling actions for New Year are something that everyone aspires for. But, the real challenge is in keeping up the momentum to achieve the goals. Chaotic routines, dwindling will-power or plain laziness, tend to succumb to these at some point or the other. However, a few steps might help you to achieve the goals you have set for yourself in 2019.Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO, Hubhopper, and Anupama Dalmia, blogger at Momspresso, list some ways to keep up with your New Year resolutions.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: