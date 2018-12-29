medindia
Adults with Cerebral Palsy More Likely to Develop Depression, Anxiety

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 29, 2018 at 3:33 PM Research News
New study suggests that adults with cerebral palsy (CP) are at a higher risk of depression and anxiety. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Neurology.
While cerebral palsy is considered a pediatric condition because it develops and is diagnosed in early childhood, it is a lifelong condition with the majority of children living into adulthood.

Little research exists on the mental health of adults with cerebral palsy. This study included 1,700 adults 18 years or older with cerebral palsy and 5,100 adults without cerebral palsy.

Those adults with cerebral palsy without an intellectual disability had a higher risk of developing depression and anxiety. The study relied on diagnostic codes for outcomes.

Adults with CP have an increased risk of depression or anxiety. In particular, these results indicate that this association is driven largely by those individuals with CP with no co-occurring ID.

Future work is needed in community-based samples to fully elucidate the causal mechanisms driving these associations.

Source: Eurekalert

