Simple Ways to Add Color to Your Home This Monsoon

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 30, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Rainy season can make your living space look grey and dull. Everyone needs to redécor their house to balance the dull and dark weather outside. So, here are some amazing home décor tips which can make your days colorful and refreshing in the monsoon.
Shiivani Aggarwal, CEO, Formula Group and Yogesh Ghorpade, CEO and Founder, Uplodefoodie, list down some tips to lift your space and give your home a cheerful look this monsoon without burning a hole in your pocket.

  • Let the Colors Pop: Rains can lead to an overall glum environment. A great way to beat the dull weather is to incorporate a lot of colors in your abode. It can be in the form of colorful curtains, cushions, colored accents like table lamps, vases, paintings and wall art. Opt for vibrant colors like orange, bright pink and yellow to brighten up your home. This is sure to glam up your room instantly and helps lift your spirits.
  • Rent Outdoor Furniture: If you want to enjoy the pitter-patter rainfall and the freshly bathed trees and plants in the comfort of your home, then redo your outdoor lounge space/balcony. Cover the space with inexpensive canopies and umbrellas and create a makeshift coffee/tea area. Rent a few furniture pieces like a hanging chair or wicker furniture to enjoy the outdoor experience along with a cup of coffee/ tea, soothing music and piping hot samosas.
  • Buy High-absorbent Door Mats: Monsoons bring with them dirt, muddy flip-flops and soaking raincoats. Make sure you buy high-absorbent doormats in this season to avoid clumps of mud getting trodden inside your home. Keep away your carpets as they can easily attract mold. You can also make doormats from waste clothes in attractive colors and designs. Ensure that they effectively camouflage the dirt and sludge that's left behind.
  • Invest in Airtight Containers: Food spoilage due to microbial growth is a common problem witnessed during this season. It is important to invest in good-quality airtight containers, preferably glass bottles/jars that do not pass the moisture to the food stored inside them. Choose from attractive colors and different sizes that go well with your kitchen décor.
  • Bid Goodbye to Odor: As much as we like the petrichor scent during the rains, this season also brings with it a musty smell due to fungal infestation. The air is humid, and the high moisture content leaves behind an odor that can be highly detrimental for one's health. Invest in homemade solutions to leave your home smelling fresh and clean. Combine lemon, rosemary, water and vanilla extract and put them in an old mason jar. You can have your home smelling fresh in a few minutes.
  • De-clutter Your Space: In the rainy season, upholstered furniture pressed against walls absorbs a lot of moisture and promotes the growth of fungi and bacteria. Redo your space by placing the furniture away from the walls. It is highly advisable to coat and seal the edges of the furniture using sealants or any other protective coatings like lacquer so that the moisture does not settle on the product.
  • Grow Your Greens: Monsoon is the best time to grow fruits and vegetables in your garden. Provide the plants with the necessary organic fertilizers to fortify them and allow the rains to water the plants. You can bring some greenery into your home as well. Buy houseplants and place them in ceramic pots, glass vases, to give your home a pleasing appearance.


Source: IANS

