Choose Right Color Palette for Your Home Decor

Creative use of colors can give a refreshing and uplifting feeling to your home. Here are few tips recommended by experts for you to choose the right color to make your home more beautiful.
  • Colourful abode: Our home decor can imbibe the cool characters of colours to bring respite from the heat outside. Simple, yet creative use of colours can make your home ready for the summer.

    Select hues such as pastel green, bright yellow of the Sun or the soft yellows of the freshly blossoming flowers and ripe fruits bringing the brightness of summer -all the natural hues will transform your home into a peaceful sanctuary. The season will be ruled by colours which help lend a natural and refreshing feeling to the home. Adorn your walls or your tapestry with it.

  • Let nature do its work: With a wholesome respect for nature, you can bring the outdoors into your home. As nature changes its colours, so can your home. A soft pastel green tone works well. The appealing shades of lavish forests and profound seas offer a rich palette that you can undoubtedly adjust in your home. It is perfect for any nature-lover as it radiates a soothing and peaceful vibe. You can add gold accents in your bedding and pillows to provide a luxurious touch.
  • Hues can help you relax: Create the right balance amongst the colours used on the walls. You can use multi-coloured furniture to create that striking contrast with the neutral or pastel shades. For instance, white and beige always rule when it comes to summers given the very cool and calming effect these colours have on the surroundings.
  • Upscale organic: Muted neutrals, from vanilla to browns, a forest green pop, and metallics as an accent, is a combination that translates equally well to a bedroom as it does to the living room.
  • Look out for: Yellow, purple heather, clearly aqua, pink lady and pastel blues are what you might want to look out for. The biggest advantage with delectable ice-cream colours is that it balances out the interiors without making it feel too heavy. Many people are opting for white walls and introducing pastel colours in their room through accent furniture, soft decor or artwork.


Source: IANS
