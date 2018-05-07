Fatigue may put young athletes at an increased risk for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, new study finds.

Fatigue may Increase the Risk for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

‘The risk for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is increased by fatigue among adolescent athletes.’

Advertisement

"We studied 85 athletes at an average age of 15.4 years, and found 44.7 percent showed an increased injury risk after high-intensity aerobic activity," noted lead author Mohsin S. Fidai, MD, from Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. "Additionally, 68 percent of those studied were identified as having a medium- or high-risk for injury following the activity, as compared to 44 percent at baseline."The study utilized vertical and drop-jump assessments of each athlete, which were captured on video and reviewed by 11 professional health observers. Participants included track and field, basketball, volleyball, and soccer athletes. Injury risk was also associated with the level of fatigue, as 14 of 22 athletes demonstrating over 20 percent fatigue showed an increased ACL injury risk."While ACL injury prevention programs are commonly used now, a decrease in injury numbers has not followed suit," commented Fidai. "We hope this study helps advocate for ACL injury prevention training programs to incorporate fatigue resistance training and awareness by coaches, trainers and physical education teachers."Source: Eurekalert