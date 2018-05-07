Prediction of Future Injury – A Must Add to Fitness Test After Injury

The current return to play measures, an assessment to see if an athlete is ready to return to sports after an injury, may fail to predict future injury - a prediction of which is necessary to reduce re-injury.

This comes from a research team who presented their findings at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's Annual Meeting in San Diego who also received the STOP Sports Injuries Award during the meeting.



‘Current return to play measures after cruciate ligament (ACL) injury may not correctly assess young patients who are at risk for a future injury – accurate assessment is needed to decrease risk of second injury.’ The incidence of a second ACL injury after having it repaired ranges from 25 - 33 percent in young, active individuals, with the greatest risk being in the first year after treatment. Recent research has highlighted that standard return to play criteria may help identify athletes at an increased



"The findings of our study suggest that current return to play measures may not correctly assess young patients who are at risk for a future injury," said lead researcher, Mark Paterno, PhD, PT, MBA, ATC from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio. "Additional work needs to be undertaken that can better identify, validate and incorporate clinically important measurements such as functional hop testing, strength testing and patient reported outcome scores into injury prevention strategies."



Paterno and his team evaluated 159 individuals ranging in age from 13-25 years old. The participants all underwent a primary, unilateral ACL reconstruction, performed rehabilitation and were released to continue to play pivoting/cutting sports. At the time the patients returned to sports, only 26 percent of the individuals met the standard return to play criteria at a >90 criterion level, which is considered "passing." They were tracked for a reoccurrence of a 2nd ACL injury for 24 months. Within this 2-year time frame 35 patients suffered a 2nd ACL injury, 26 of the 35 occurred within the first 12 months after injury. Interestingly, there was no difference in second injury rates when comparing those who met all current return to sport criteria and those who failed to meet all return to sport criteria, suggesting the current criteria are not identifying young athletes at high risk for future injury.



"Our results further highlight that there may be gaps in function, strength, movement quality and psychological factors which relate to how frequently an adolescent reinjures their ACL. We hope that our work along with many others will help to better identify the relationship between these diverse factors as a better measure of readiness to safely return to sport," said Paterno.



