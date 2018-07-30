medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Nutritious Recipes to Boost Your Immunity

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 30, 2018 at 12:58 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A healthy diet is a powerful weapon to fight diseases by strengthening your immune system. Here are few simple immunity-boosting recipes that are packed with vitamins and minerals to keep you strong and healthy.
Nutritious Recipes to Boost Your Immunity
Nutritious Recipes to Boost Your Immunity

If immunity and a bit of boost is what you are looking for, look no further than your kitchen where you can experiment with easy to prepare nutritional dishes that can uplift your mood.

Chef Manish Kusumwal, Corporate Chef at Keys Hotels, tells how to make Curried Carrot and Pumpkin Soup with Coconut Milk, which is high on nutrition value and low on calorie content.

Curried Carrot and Pumpkin Soup with Coconut Milk

Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon Coconut oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Madras Curry Powder
  • 200 gm Pumpkin
  • 100 gm Carrots
  • 3 cups vegetable stock/ Chicken Stock (as per preference)
  • 1 can coconut milk
Garnishes: Extra coconut milk and pumpkin seeds

Instructions:

  • In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté for 4 minutes until softened. Add garlic, ginger and curry powder and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant.
  • Stir in the roughly cut pumpkin and carrots for 5 minutes add broth. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil.
  • Put heat to low, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes.
  • Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, puree soup until smooth. Alternatively, transfer to a traditional blender and puree in batches until smooth.
  • Put it back on flame and add coconut milk. (check for consistency as it should not be too watery)
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve hot, garnished with a drizzle of coconut milk and roasted pumpkin seeds.
Recipe Notes: The soup is meant to have a rich consistency, but if it is too thick for you, just add more broth or some water to thin it out.

Chef Rakesh Pawar, Sous Chef (Chef De Cuisine), Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, suggests how to make Za'atar Macaroon & Beetroot Hummus.

Za'atar Macaroon

  • Sieve almond flour and icing sugar.
  • Now add 110 gm of Egg white in the dry mix and set aside.
  • Take a saucepan. Add 100 gm of water and 300 gm of castor sugar and boil to a soft ball consistency. Set aside and let it come to room temperature.
  • In a mixer, add another 110 gm of egg white and 20 gm of castor sugar and whip it into a meringue consistency. Once the egg white is formed peak, pour in the sugar water mix of step 3. Let it beat for more time till the Italian Meringue is formed.
  • At this stage, remove the mix and gently fold in the dry mix of step 1 and 2, and Za'atar Spice powder.
  • Place a Silpat on a baking tray. Pipe the mix and sprinkle Za'atar Spice powder. Bake it in preheated oven at 140 degree celsius for 13-15 minutes.
For Beetroot Hummus:

In a Blender, add boiled chickpeas, garlic cloves, citrus salt and extra virgin olive oil. Blend it till smooth consistency. Add tahini paste, boiled beetroot puree and lemon juice.

For Finishing:

On a platter, place the macaroon and pipe beetroot hummus on it. Place the second one leaning on the hummus and drizzle olive oil too. Garnish with edible flowers and Za'atar Powder.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Amazing Health Benefits of Nutmeg

Amazing Health Benefits of Nutmeg

The humble nutmeg possesses more health benefits than you can count. Learn more about this wonder spice and healthy recipes you can cook with it.

Citron Lime: Benefits and Recipes

Citron Lime: Benefits and Recipes

Citron lime also known as rough lime or keffir lime is a member of the citrus family of fruits. Citron lime is indicative of its numerous health benefits.

Nutritious Almond and Walnut Recipes

Nutritious Almond and Walnut Recipes

Including nuts in your every day diet can improve health. Here are some nutritious recipes with the goodness of almonds and walnuts.

Delicious Homemade Recipes Using Dry Fruits

Delicious Homemade Recipes Using Dry Fruits

Try out few healthy and delicious recipes using dry fruits such as walnuts, almonds and dates.

Blood Group Diet

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Healthy Comfort Foods

Healthy Comfort Foods

Comfort foods can be based on habits or the unfamiliar; convenience or exploration. Healthy makeover for comfort food helps to de-stress and to celebrate joy.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Immunisation Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Myasthenia Gravis Blood Group Diet Boils - Treatment by Drugs Healthy Comfort Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...