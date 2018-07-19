medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Cool Ways to Freshen Up Your Home This Monsoon

by Hannah Joy on  July 19, 2018 at 9:38 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Monsoon tends to lift our spirits, especially after months of scorching heat. One way to enjoy this season is by sitting in the safe refuge of your home. Here are some cool ways to jazz up your home with nice decors.
Cool Ways to Freshen Up Your Home This Monsoon
Cool Ways to Freshen Up Your Home This Monsoon

Houzz India Editor Preeti Singh, explains some cool ways to spruce up the home during the monsoon.

Welcome the rain-washed views inside: Don't we all love the sight of the pitter-patter and the freshly bathed trees and plants? Sheer curtains are quite transparent and lend an airy and spacious feel to a room

A place for everything: Monsoons guarantee muddy shoes, drenched umbrellas and soaking raincoats. Make sure you create a dirt corner next to your entrance with a doormat (jute, coir, rubber) and an umbrella stand. Accessorize this space in a way that it goes with the decor of your entrance or living room.

Make your home bug free: As much as we like the purging quality of rains, this season also brings with it termite infestation, flies, fungus, and silverfish. If its homemade solutions you're looking for, try scattering neem leaves, camphor balls and cloves around the house and under your mattresses as they can help red moisture. If it's the intensive treatment you'd like to go in for, get a pest/termite control done in your home before the incessant showers start.

Make the most of your balcony: While you may have shut your balcony & terrace to protect your home from the hot summer sun, monsoons is the best time to open up the doors and enjoy the outdoors. Create a makeshift coffee/tea area here - keep a few chairs, a table and sprinkle plants to accentuate this outdoor lounge space.

Meghna Menon, Interior Expert at UrbanClap.com also shared some exalted tips and tricks to brighten up your home during rains.

Bring in color: Rains are lovely but they also lead to an overall moody environment. A great way to combat this is through decor, specifically by incorporating a lot of colors. So, throw in a bunch of pop-colored cushions against a neutral sofa, or go straight for a bright-colored sofa or pair of chairs.

You could also incorporate a lot of colored accents like table lamps, vases, paintings, wall art, etc. Avoid rugs and carpets as they tend to attract mold. If finances allow, you could even create an accent wall by painting a focus wall. This would liven up your room instantly.

Myna Batavia, Founder of Green Carpets elucidate two tips to ensure your plants remain in the pink of health.

Shower time for plants: Monsoon is the perfect season to bring out the indoor plants. Keep them outdoor throughout the night. Allow them to soak in the rain water so that they get a thorough wash. Bring them back indoors first thing in the morning, dry the leaves, stem and the bark thoroughly. Do not water the plants for at least a week to ten days thereafter. You'll see the plants perking up immediately.

Planting and pruning galore: Monsoon is the best time to begin the planting and pruning process for the plants. First prepare a dry bed of ready-to-use-soil for the saplings or cuttings.

Prune unnecessary growth. It is also the right time to shape the plants. Once done, provide the necessary fertilizer to fortify the plants. Allow the rains to water the plants. If there is a break in the monsoon, do not manually water the plants unless the soil has completely dried out.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Tips to Brighten Up Your Home This Monsoon

Tips to Brighten Up Your Home This Monsoon

Get ready, its time for the rainy season. Here are few tips to brighten up your home this monsoon with soft home furnishing.

Ultimate Guide for Monsoon Fashion

Ultimate Guide for Monsoon Fashion

Monsoon is a perfect time giving you relief from the scorching heat but also brings in a lot of skin and hair problems. Following the right beauty regime will provide your skin with a natural glow.

Monsoon Fashion Trends for Men That will Rule the Season

Monsoon Fashion Trends for Men That will Rule the Season

Nothing new in your closet? It is time for all the men out there to upgrade your wardrobe this monsoon and try some super cool prints.

Find the Right Shoes to Have All the Monsoon Fun

Find the Right Shoes to Have All the Monsoon Fun

Find the right outfit and style it up with the right shoes this monsoon, we will tell you how.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...