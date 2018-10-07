Find the Right Shoes to Have All the Monsoon Fun

Turn heads this monsoon with right outfit and perfect shoes. Here are a few fashion tips to guide you through the season. From light material to light shoes and from rich hues to comfortable feet, experts suggest ways to give this monsoon season a fashionable twist.
Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director of Rangriti and Anupam Bansal, Managing Director of Liberty Shoes, list down ways to look fashionable this monsoon.
As for the footwear, team up your outfit with a pair of clogs or a pair of cute flip flop during monsoon which can never go out of fashion.
Source: IANS
