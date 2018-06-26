medindia
Maximal Running Shoes May Increase Injury Risk for Runners

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 26, 2018 at 7:18 PM Research News
Maximal running shoes may increase injury risk for runners, a recent study at the Oregon State University finds.
The study compared the biomechanics associated with "maximal" and "neutral" running shoes in tests with 15 female runners and concluded that runners experienced a higher impact peak and increased loading rate with the "maximal" shoes. Increases in both factors are associated with a greater likelihood of injury, such as plantar fasciitis and tibial stress fractures.

The study is believed to be the first rigorous analysis of impacts associated with maximal shoes.

Maximal running shoes feature increased cushioning, particularly in the forefoot region of the midsole, and have gained popularity since being introduced in 2010. More than 20 varieties of maximal shoes are on the market.

Runners wearing maximal shoes, the researchers wrote, have reported feeling the extra cushion after running two to three miles. As a result, the researchers did not expect to find increases in impact peak or loading rate in runners wearing maximal shoes.

In the FORCE Lab study, researchers evaluated the impacts on runners' feet and legs before and after a simulated 5,000 meter (about 3 miles) run on a treadmill. Each subject wore a neutral running shoe (New Balance 880) for one test and then, after a seven to 10-day waiting period, repeated the procedure with a maximal shoe (Hoke One One Bondi 4). In each test, 3D movements and forces were measured by monitoring reflective markers placed on the runners' shoes and legs and by having the subjects run over a "force plate" that recorded the forces being applied as the runner's foot hit the surface.

"We were surprised by these results," said Christine Pollard, director of the FORCE Lab and an associate professor of kinesiology. "We thought we would see the opposite. Typically, increased cushioning results in a reduction in the impact peak and loading rate of the vertical ground reaction force. We suspect that the large amount of cushioning across the entire midsole caused the runners to rely more on the shoe than on their own internal structures to attenuate these forces."

The study also evaluated the degree of "peak eversion," the outward turning of the foot, a factor associated with injury risk. The researchers found no difference between the maximal and neutral shoes.

The research is a first step in gathering evidence on the effects of maximal running shoes on runners' injury risks, said Pollard, who is also a licensed physical therapist. Maximal shoes are becoming very popular, but without controlled studies, clinicians have been unable to make science-based recommendations to runners.

Pollard said she expects that a study with male runners might produce different results. "We know that gender differences in running biomechanics do exist," she added.

The study is published in The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Sports Medicine

Sports Medicine

Sports medicine is a branch of medicine dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries that result from strenuous activity or exercise.

Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance

Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance

Sports supplements are substances used to improve athletic performance. Read interesting information on sports foods, dietary supplements and ergogenic aids along with their benefits and side effects.

Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition

Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition

Exercise is a draining process and the replenishment with raw materials has to come from a proper diet. Nourishing the body with wholesome food will make it grow stronger and fitter.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athletes foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Runners suffer from one universal problem - stiff joints and tensed muscles. Stretching exercises work on specific muscles and relieve stiffness, while increasing flexibility.

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.

Winter Exercises

Winter Exercises

Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.

