PepsiCo India Plans To Reduce Sodium In Snacks By 75% By 2025

Snacks and beverage maker Pepsico India plans to reduce the sodium content in products of its snacks portfolio by 75 percent by 2025.
In the process, a couple of the company's products under the "Lay's" brand -- "Indian Magic Masala" and "Spanish Tomato Tango" -- are now available with a mix of spices containing 13 percent and 15 percent lesser sodium respectively, said Jagrut Kotecha, Vice President, Snacks Category, PepsiCo, according to a company statement.
‘Pepsico India is not only working towards reducing the sodium content, but also is working to reduce the impact of packaging on the environment.’
"This is in addition to its recently launched 'Kurkure Multigrain with Power grain Ragi' and 21 percent reduced sodium."
Kotecha said: "PepsiCo India has made significant progress in transforming its snacks portfolio. We have reduced 5 percent to 25 percent sodium across popular variants of our snacks flagship brands, Lay's and Kurkure and we further aim at reducing sodium in 75 percent of our food's portfolio by 2025."
He also said the company is working to reduce the impact of packaging on the environment and would increase recycling of plastic waste.
"The first step towards the actualisation of this journey is the resizing of packaging of our brands-Lay's and Kurkure," he said.
Source: IANS