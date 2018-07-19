Daily Exercise Even In Polluted Areas can Prevent Heart Attack

Font : A- A+



People who exercise regularly are at a lowered risk of first and recurrent heart attack even in the areas with moderate-to-high levels of traffic pollution, reveals a new study.

Daily Exercise Even In Polluted Areas can Prevent Heart Attack



The findings suggests that higher levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a pollutant generated by traffic were associated with more heart attacks, but the risk was lower among those who were physically active.



‘Moderate cycling for about four or more hours per week can reduce the risk for recurrent heart attack.’ "Our study shows that physical activity even during exposure to air pollution, in cities with levels similar to those in Copenhagen, can reduce the risk of heart attack," said lead author Nadine Kubesch from the University of Copenhagen.



For the study, published in Journal of the American Heart Association, the researchers in Denmark, Germany and Spain evaluated outdoor physical activity levels (sports, cycling, walking and gardening) and NO2 exposure in 51,868 adults aged between 50-65 years.



The researchers also compared self-reported activities and lifestyle factors against heart attack and to estimate average NO2 exposure, they used national traffic pollution monitoring data for each participants' address.



They found that moderate cycling for four or more hours per week cut risk for recurrent heart attack by 31 percent and there was a 58 percent reduction when all four types of physical activity (together totaling four hours per week or more) were combined, regardless of air quality.



Those who participated in sports had a 15 percent lower rate of initial heart attacks and there was a nine percent risk reduction associated with cycling, the researchers said.



Compared to participants with low residential NO2 exposure, those in higher risk areas had a 17 per cent increase risk in first heart attack and 39 per cent for recurrent heart attack, they added.







Source: IANS The findings suggests that higher levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a pollutant generated by traffic were associated with more heart attacks, but the risk was lower among those who were physically active."Our study shows that physical activity even during exposure to air pollution, in cities with levels similar to those in Copenhagen, can reduce the risk of heart attack," said lead author Nadine Kubesch from the University of Copenhagen.For the study, published inthe researchers in Denmark, Germany and Spain evaluated outdoor physical activity levels (sports, cycling, walking and gardening) and NO2 exposure in 51,868 adults aged between 50-65 years.The researchers also compared self-reported activities and lifestyle factors against heart attack and to estimate average NO2 exposure, they used national traffic pollution monitoring data for each participants' address.They found that moderate cycling for four or more hours per week cut risk for recurrent heart attack by 31 percent and there was a 58 percent reduction when all four types of physical activity (together totaling four hours per week or more) were combined, regardless of air quality.Those who participated in sports had a 15 percent lower rate of initial heart attacks and there was a nine percent risk reduction associated with cycling, the researchers said.Compared to participants with low residential NO2 exposure, those in higher risk areas had a 17 per cent increase risk in first heart attack and 39 per cent for recurrent heart attack, they added.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: