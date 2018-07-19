medindia
Daily Exercise Even In Polluted Areas can Prevent Heart Attack

by Hannah Joy on  July 19, 2018 at 9:52 AM
People who exercise regularly are at a lowered risk of first and recurrent heart attack even in the areas with moderate-to-high levels of traffic pollution, reveals a new study.
The findings suggests that higher levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a pollutant generated by traffic were associated with more heart attacks, but the risk was lower among those who were physically active.

"Our study shows that physical activity even during exposure to air pollution, in cities with levels similar to those in Copenhagen, can reduce the risk of heart attack," said lead author Nadine Kubesch from the University of Copenhagen.

For the study, published in Journal of the American Heart Association, the researchers in Denmark, Germany and Spain evaluated outdoor physical activity levels (sports, cycling, walking and gardening) and NO2 exposure in 51,868 adults aged between 50-65 years.

The researchers also compared self-reported activities and lifestyle factors against heart attack and to estimate average NO2 exposure, they used national traffic pollution monitoring data for each participants' address.

They found that moderate cycling for four or more hours per week cut risk for recurrent heart attack by 31 percent and there was a 58 percent reduction when all four types of physical activity (together totaling four hours per week or more) were combined, regardless of air quality.

Those who participated in sports had a 15 percent lower rate of initial heart attacks and there was a nine percent risk reduction associated with cycling, the researchers said.

Compared to participants with low residential NO2 exposure, those in higher risk areas had a 17 per cent increase risk in first heart attack and 39 per cent for recurrent heart attack, they added.



Source: IANS

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Impact of Air Pollution on Gynecologic Health

Impact of Air Pollution on Gynecologic Health

More studies are needed to determine the effect of air pollution on gynecologic diseases: infertility, menstrual irregularity, uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Does Not Increase ADHD Symptoms

Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Does Not Increase ADHD Symptoms

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy may not be associated with an increased risk of attention-deficit and hyperactivity symptoms in children aged 3 to 10 years.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

