Simple lifestyle modifications including weight management, physical activity, nutrition, and alcohol consumption could help prevent one in three breast cancer cases, reported expert. The latest research on risk management and most current lifestyle recommendations will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, September 25-28, 2019.

Simple Lifestyle Modifications Help Prevent Breast Cancer Cases

‘The study provides valuable insights to healthcare providers who have the power to help guide women to adopt healthier lifestyles which, in turn, will decrease their risk of developing breast cancer. ’

For postmenopausal women there is a 1.5 to 2.0 times increased risk of breast cancer if a woman is obese.



Body fatness is suggested to increase cancer risk as a result of hyperinsulinemia, increased estradiol, and inflammation.



The Centers for Disease Control estimate that physical activity alone could prevent one in eight breast cancer cases.



Alcohol is a carcinogen attributable to 6.4% of breast cancer cases.



Any amount of alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer and the more a woman drinks, the higher her risk of breast cancer.



The Cancer Update Project from 2017 observed a significant inverse relationship between non-starch vegetable consumption and a lower risk of breast cancer.



Dr. Juliana Kling from the Mayo Clinic in Arizona will be presenting the latest recommendations, as well as highlights of the studies behind them, at the upcoming NAMS Annual Meeting.



"Given the magnitude of breast cancer occurrence and the accumulated evidence supporting prevention as the most cost-effective, long-term strategy for reducing breast cancer risk, lifestyle education centered on the American Institute for Cancer Research cancer prevention recommendations should be a core component of routine patient visits," says Dr Kling.



Drs. Kling and Faubion are available for interviews before the presentation at the Annual Meeting.



Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women in the United States and around the globe. Numerous studies focused on breast cancer prevention have already been completed, many of which point to the same conclusion; lifestyle modifications offer the best and easiest form of prevention.