Seniors on Immunosuppressant Show Weaker Vaccine Responses

A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine finds that immunocompromised seniors show weaker responses to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines than their healthy counterparts.

Immunocompromised Seniors Show Varied Responses to RSV Vaccine

Adjuvant Boosts RSV Vaccine Response in Immunocompromised Seniors

