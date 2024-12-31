About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Environmental Impact on Genes: Brain Health Insights

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 31 2024 2:17 PM

Environmental factors can influence gene expression, impacting brain development and health outcomes, emphasizing early intervention and public health policy for child development.

Environmental Impact on Genes: Brain Health Insights
Study finds environmental factors can influence gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.
Early-life experiences like stress become biologically embedded, affecting long-term health outcomes. It can influence genetic expression and brain development.

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

How Genes and Environment Shape Brain Health

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview, renowned neuroscientist Dr. Michael Meaney reveals pivotal discoveries about the intricate relationship between genes and environment in shaping brain health.

"I have always been genuinely fascinated by the search for the developmental origins of individual differences in brain development and function," says Dr. Meaney, whose work has earned him election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Order of Canada. "More broadly, and inspired by Hebb, I bore a profound dissatisfaction with the conceptually flawed distinction between the influences of 'nature' and 'nurture'."

His work at McGill University and later in Singapore with the GUSTO birth cohort study has given groundbreaking discoveries in epigenetics. "We too readily embrace narratives and technology that appeal to the general public, achieve headlines, and attract venture capital, but are far too simplistic to capture the complex reality of brain health truly," Dr. Meaney observes, highlighting the need for nuanced understanding in neuroscience research.

Do Genes Determine Whether You Will Be a Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian?
Do Genes Determine Whether You Will Be a Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian?
New research suggests our genes may influence the ability to adhere to a vegetarian diet, shedding light on why some find it easier than others.

Improving Child Development and Mental Health

The significance of Dr. Meaney's work extends beyond the laboratory. His research has critical implications for public health policy, suggesting that early intervention programs could have lasting effects on brain development and mental health. The findings raise intriguing questions about how society might better support child development: How can we translate these scientific insights into practical interventions? What role do different types of early experiences play in shaping resilience?

With over 650 publications to his name, Dr. Meaney's work continues to influence how we think about human development. His current focus on applying novel computational approaches to 'big data' opens new avenues for understanding gene-environment interactions. "The large data sets of the day are an ideal playground for one seeking to document gene x environment interactions on health and well-being," he explains.

Advertisement
Genes Linked to Early Diabetes in South Asians
Genes Linked to Early Diabetes in South Asians
Discover key genes linked to early diabetes in South Asians, highlighting unique genetic factors contributing to higher susceptibility in this population.
Dr. Michael Meaney's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series that highlights the people behind today’s most influential scientific ideas. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that delve into the scientist’s impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes.



Advertisement
90 Genes in Fat Cells May Contribute to Diabetes and Heart Diseases
90 Genes in Fat Cells May Contribute to Diabetes and Heart Diseases
In addition to the risk factors for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, a set of 90 genes found in fat cells could also be contributing to such diseases.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education