Zero-Emission Vehicle: A Solution for Asthma?

Zero-emission trucks and buses in Illinois can improve air quality and reduce asthma.
Air pollution from diesel trucks and buses poses serious health risks, including asthma and premature death, particularly in heavily polluted communities. Inspired by California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) policy, researchers at Northwestern University partnered with local groups to assess the impact of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles in Illinois. According to California's Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) program, Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) are to replace 50% of medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2050, which was adopted in 2020. This slow change helps lower the health hazards associated with pollution, like asthma and early mortality.
‘Did You Know?
Exposure to air pollution, especially fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), can increase the risk of developing asthma—even in people with no prior respiratory issues! #asthma #pollution #zeroemissionvehicle #medindia’
Exposure to air pollution, especially fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), can increase the risk of developing asthma—even in people with no prior respiratory issues! #asthma #pollution #zeroemissionvehicle #medindia’
Zero-Emission VehicleThe term "Zero-Emission Vehicle" describes a car that emits no exhaust from its power source. These automobiles include plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that don't release carbon dioxide (CO₂) or nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) into the atmosphere. ZEVs contribute to better air quality, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and fewer health hazards related to pollution.
Pollutants such as Ozone, Nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers trigger oxidative stress, inflaming airways and hyper-responsiveness which are the hallmarks of asthma (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Outdoor Air Pollution and Asthma
Go to source).
According to their research, the Chicago area would save millions of dollars in medical expenses by using ZEVs, which would help address pollution exposure gaps and enhance air quality.
Zero-Emission Breakthrough
- Health Benefits: Illinois might avoid 600 cases of pediatric asthma and 500 premature deaths per year by using zero-emission Vehicles .
- Benefits to the community: Local groups assisted in enhancing pollution models, which showed increased vehicle emissions close to roads and warehouses.
- Economic and Environmental Impact: By 2050, the strategy might lower NO₂ levels by 8.4% and save $731 million in medical expenses yearly (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Assessing the air quality, public health, and equity implications of an Advanced Clean Trucks policy for Illinois
Go to source).
The choice is clear—Act now for cleaner air and healthier futures, or let preventable harm continue !
Advertisement
- Outdoor Air Pollution and Asthma - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4465283/?utm)
- Assessing the air quality, public health, and equity implications of an Advanced Clean Trucks policy for Illinois - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11707-024-1144-8)
Source-Northwestern University