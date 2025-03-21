About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Zero-Emission Vehicle: A Solution for Asthma?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Mar 21 2025 2:31 PM

Zero-emission trucks and buses in Illinois can improve air quality and reduce asthma.

Zero-Emission Vehicle: A Solution for Asthma?
Air pollution from diesel trucks and buses poses serious health risks, including asthma and premature death, particularly in heavily polluted communities. Inspired by California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) policy, researchers at Northwestern University partnered with local groups to assess the impact of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles in Illinois.
According to California's Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) program, Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) are to replace 50% of medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2050, which was adopted in 2020. This slow change helps lower the health hazards associated with pollution, like asthma and early mortality.

Zero Emission Cars Possible With Carbon Capture Technique
Zero Emission Cars Possible With Carbon Capture Technique
A method has been devised by Georgia Institute of Technology researchers to capture, store and finally recycle carbon from vehicles so that pollution can be prevented.

Zero-Emission Vehicle

The term "Zero-Emission Vehicle" describes a car that emits no exhaust from its power source. These automobiles include plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that don't release carbon dioxide (CO₂) or nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) into the atmosphere. ZEVs contribute to better air quality, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and fewer health hazards related to pollution.

Pollutants such as Ozone, Nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers trigger oxidative stress, inflaming airways and hyper-responsiveness which are the hallmarks of asthma (1 Trusted Source
Outdoor Air Pollution and Asthma

Go to source).

According to their research, the Chicago area would save millions of dollars in medical expenses by using ZEVs, which would help address pollution exposure gaps and enhance air quality.

Japan Races to Develop a Zero-emission Car
Japan Races to Develop a Zero-emission Car
As mass-produced electric cars come closer to reality, their makers are trying to polish the image of what experts say could be a hard sell in the current recession.

Zero-Emission Breakthrough

  • Health Benefits: Illinois might avoid 600 cases of pediatric asthma and 500 premature deaths per year by using zero-emission Vehicles .
  • Benefits to the community: Local groups assisted in enhancing pollution models, which showed increased vehicle emissions close to roads and warehouses.
  • Economic and Environmental Impact: By 2050, the strategy might lower NO₂ levels by 8.4% and save $731 million in medical expenses yearly (2 Trusted Source
    Assessing the air quality, public health, and equity implications of an Advanced Clean Trucks policy for Illinois

    Go to source    ).
Illinois is at a turning point in history where decisions about policy have the potential to save lives. It is not only an environmental decision to implement the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) program; it is also a public health necessity. Zero-emission buses and trucks might save hundreds of lives, shield kids from irreversible respiratory problems, and lower medical expenses. The communities most affected by pollution will benefit the most from this.

The choice is clear—Act now for cleaner air and healthier futures, or let preventable harm continue !

Advertisement
Millions of Children Develop Asthma Due to Traffic Pollution
Millions of Children Develop Asthma Due to Traffic Pollution
Traffic pollution increases the risk of asthma in children in urban areas. Nearly 4 million children across the world develop asthma each year as a result of inhaling nitrogen dioxide resulting from air and traffic pollution.
References:
  1. Outdoor Air Pollution and Asthma - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4465283/?utm)
  2. Assessing the air quality, public health, and equity implications of an Advanced Clean Trucks policy for Illinois - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11707-024-1144-8)

Source-Northwestern University
Increase in Air Pollution Main Reason for Asthma in Urban India, Warn Experts
Increase in Air Pollution Main Reason for Asthma in Urban India, Warn Experts
In India, there are 100 and 150 million people suffering from Asthma, which is higher than the burden of Tuberculosis and HIV combined.

Latest Respiratory Disease News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional