by Dr Jayashree on  July 14, 2021 at 11:58 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Self-Harm History Increases Pain Sensation
Teenagers who harm themselves for more than 5 times in their life are more sensitive to pain compared to adolescents who have not, according to new research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, in collaboration with Glasgow University.

The study published in JAMA Network Open about the relationship between self-harm and bodily sensation reported that the threshold for both painful and not painful sensation increased in participants who had self-harmed in the past.

64 participants aged between 12-17 were recruited from a mixture of community and residential care settings, as well as schools and youth groups in London and Glasgow.


Each individual underwent a series of 13 tests, including thermal detection and pain thresholds, and pressure pain thresholds to detect at which point the sensation change or the pain began to feel first.

The participants are not asked to endure the pain and instructed to stop the test the moment they felt any sign of discomfort.

Suicide is the second highest cause of death among teenagers, and self-harm is the strongest predictor of suicide. The investigators believe this clinical potential can be an effective test for identifying youths at the highest risk.

Dr Dennis Ougrin, the study's Co-Lead author from King's IoPPN, said "Rates of self-harm and suicide in children and adolescents have been rising in the UK, and we most commonly see the first episodes of self-harm take place around the age of 12.

From the studies conducted they concluded that teenagers who have history of self-harm for five or more times in the past have a higher pain threshold.

The investigators hope that these findings can be converted into a simple test using a pressure sensor to effectively identify individuals at risk and so they can be provided with targeted support.

Still, it's difficult to conclude pain hyposensitivity as a pre-existing risk factor for self-harm. These findings show that teenagers in care have sensory abnormalities whether or not they have self-harmed, is striking and will need further investigation.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Suicide
Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.
READ MORE
World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention
World Mental Health Day is observed on 10th October every year. It aims to create awareness about mental disorders and the importance of seeking medical help. The 2019 theme focuses on 'Suicide Prevention.'
READ MORE
Role Of Genetic Risk In Suicide Prevention
A new study identifies genetic risks for suicide death in individuals with bipolar disorder that helps to design different strategies or potential medications to prevent suicide.
READ MORE
Suicide-Protective Role for Men Investing in Family Care
Men doing more family caregiving works have a lower risk of suicide, even when employment is at stake.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Vertigo
Vertigo is a common symptom of any disorder of brain or inner ear. It may be accompanied by vomiting and sweating. Inner ear involvement can cause deafness.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

VertigoThoracic Outlet Syndrome