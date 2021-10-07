Role Of Genetic Risk In Suicide Prevention

The diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or genetic predisposition to PTSD in individuals with bipolar disorder is important for preventing suicide.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death accounting for over 40,000 deaths each year in the US and the death rates are 10 to 30 times higher for people with bipolar disorder than for the general population.
The research team from the University of Iowa started to identify unique risk factors for suicide attempt and death within the bipolar disorder individuals.
‘The clinical diagnosis or genetic predisposition to trauma-related conditions in bipolar disorder patients can prevent suicide.’
By understanding the risk factors, we can move forward with better interventions and decrease the rates of suicide.
The study published in the journal Translational Psychiatry is the first meaningful assessment of risk factors that are specific not just to suicide attempt but also to suicide death.
The primary results of the study demonstrated that the diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is more frequent in individuals with bipolar disorder who died from suicide than within all other groups.
The analysis also demonstrated that a genetic predisposition to develop PTSD in bipolar disorder individuals died from suicide.
Additionally, the findings suggest that PTSD genetic risk factors derived from males were found more frequently in individuals with bipolar disorder who died from suicide, but genetic risk factors derived from females were associated with both suicide death and attempt.
Understanding the genetic variation that contributes to suicide risk can help to identify different strategies or potential medications to bring relief to patients at greatest risk of suicide.
Source: Medindia
