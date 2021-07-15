by Dr Jayashree on  July 15, 2021 at 12:06 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Influenza Vaccine Reduce COVID-19 Severity?
Influenza vaccine may provide vital protection against COVID-19, concludes a new research presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

Immunizing the world against COVID-19 is a discouraging challenge because the production and distribution of vaccines are not meeting the expectation of vaccinating large numbers of population before start of 2023.

Ms Susan Taghioff, of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, USA, and colleagues carried out a retrospective analysis of the de-identified electronic health records present in the TriNetX research database of more than 70 million patients to identify two groups of 37,377 patients.


The two groups were matched for factors that may affect their COVID-19 severity like age, gender, ethnicity, smoking and health problems such as diabetes, obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The first group members received the flu vaccine between two weeks and six months before being diagnosed with COVID-19. Those in the second group also had COVID-19 but were not vaccinated against flu.

Later they compared the incidence of 15 adverse outcomes between the two groups within 120 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

The analysis revealed that those who had not received the flu vaccine were more likely (up to 20%) to get admitted in the ICU.

They were also more likely to visit the emergency department (up to 58% ) and develop sepsis (up to 45% ), stroke (up to 58% ) and a DVT (up to 40%) . Whereas the death risk is not reduced.

How exactly the flu vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 is not known but most theories say that they boost the innate immune system - a general defense that are not tailored to any particular illness.

More research is needed to prove and better understand the possible link but in the future the flu shot can help to provide increased protection in countries where the COVID-19 vaccine is in short supply.

Despite of all these findings, the influenza vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine and we advise everyone to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
New Drug To Treat Long COVID-19 Symptoms
Doctors in Germany treated a long-COVID-19 patient with an experimental heart drug that also treats glaucoma.This drug improved long-COVID-19 symptoms within hours and can solve the impaired blood flow problem.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Treatment
Antibody cocktail administered against COVID-19 that attacks SARS- CoV-2 virus directly to cut down mortality rate in hospitalized patients should be available for all.
READ MORE
WHO Warns Against Mixing, Matching Vaccines Against COVID-19
The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has advised individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.
READ MORE
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Hib VaccineFluSwine FluReye’s SyndromeVaccination for ChildrenPreventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop GermsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedWays to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu SeasonCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake