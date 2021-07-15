Can Influenza Vaccine Reduce COVID-19 Severity?

‘Influenza vaccine can give protection against severe effects of COVID-19.’

The two groups were matched for factors that may affect their COVID-19 severity like age, gender, ethnicity, smoking and health problems such as diabetes, obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.The first group members received the flu vaccine between two weeks and six months before being diagnosed with COVID-19. Those in the second group also had COVID-19 but were not vaccinated against flu.Later they compared the incidence of 15 adverse outcomes between the two groups within 120 days of testing positive for COVID-19.. Whereas the death risk is not reduced.How exactly the flu vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 is not known but most theories say that they boost the innate immune system - a general defense that are not tailored to any particular illness.More research is needed to prove and better understand the possible link but in the future the flu shot can help to provide increased protection in countries where the COVID-19 vaccine is in short supply.Despite of all these findings, the influenza vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine and we advise everyone to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.Source: Medindia