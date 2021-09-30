Sanofi Halts mRNA COVID Vaccine Development

Sanofi, the French drug maker has dropped the development of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. The company now aims to use the same technology for the development of vaccines for other diseases including flu.
The Covid vaccine co-developed with its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) had shown strong rates of neutralising antibody responses against the infectious Coronavirus disease in the Phase-II trial.
"Taking into account public health needs and given sufficient mRNA Covid-19 vaccines supply can be expected going forward, we have decided not to pursue the development of our Covid-19 mRNA candidate into a Phase 3 clinical study," the company said in a statement.
For the new study, Sanofi on September 14 acquired Translate Bio -- a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specialises in mRNA therapies. The two teams had worked closely together since 2018 to design and develop a messenger RNA (mRNA) technology platform for vaccines.
The platform is the basis for an array of innovations to fight multiple pathogens. The newly combined R&D teams are now focused on the launch of our mRNA Center of Excellence which aims to unlock the potential of next-generation mRNA vaccines and other strategic areas such as immunology, oncology, and rare diseases, the company said.
In December, last year, the Sanofi-GSK faced a major setback after their experimental Covid-19 vaccine did not appear to work well in older adults.
