Elderly More Prone to Depression in Post-COVID Times, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on September 30, 2021 at 11:02 PM
Elderly persons are suffering from depression and loneliness along with rapid memory loss in the post-COVID area, says study.

According to Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine, at the King George's Medical University, "Loss of one of the partners, prolonged post-Covid troubles like weak chest and memory loss are some of the key factors that the virus leaves the elderly with. They are facing troubles even today, although as the peak second wave is gone and new cases in the state are less than 10 per day."

"Many elderly patients come to the OPD. Some do not have anyone at home, as their children live in other cities. Loneliness is the biggest risk for the elderly," said Usman.

The health department data says that of the total 2.38 lakh cases in Lucknow, 33 per cent (79,099) were people above 50 years of age.

In all, 42,649 people between the age of 50 and 60 years and 36,450 above 60 years tested positive for Covid.
Since January 1, 2020, 723 people between 50 and 60 years of age and 1,378 above 60 years of age died after testing positive for Covid.

Lucknow has an elderly population of over 5 lakh.

Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said, "Sudden loss of a spouse and that too in a situation where the other partner is unable to meet their spouse during their last days (due to Covid restrictions) is a great emotional trauma and causes loss of physical strength too."

The doctors said that children or even neighbours should ensure that the elderly people are not left alone.

Source: IANS
