Elderly More Prone to Depression in Post-COVID Times, Says Study

The health department data says that of the total 2.38 lakh cases in Lucknow, 33 per cent (79,099) were people above 50 years of age.In all, 42,649 people between the age of 50 and 60 years and 36,450 above 60 years tested positive for Covid.Since January 1, 2020, 723 people between 50 and 60 years of age and 1,378 above 60 years of age died after testing positive for Covid.Lucknow has an elderly population of over 5 lakh.Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said, "Sudden loss of a spouse and that too in a situation where the other partner is unable to meet their spouse during their last days (due to Covid restrictions) is a great emotional trauma and causes loss of physical strength too."The doctors said that children or even neighbours should ensure that the elderly people are not left alone.Source: IANS