Tamil Nadu to Conduct 4th COVID-19 Vaccination Camp on Oct 10

by Colleen Fleiss on September 30, 2021 at 11:28 PM
Tamil Nadu to Conduct 4th COVID-19 Vaccination Camp on Oct 10

On October 10, Tamil Nadu will conduct its fourth mega Covid-19 vaccination camp, after three successful previous efforts on September 12, September 19, and September 26, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first camp of September 12, the state Health Department arranged 40,000 centres to administer vaccine and according to the report, 28,91,021 persons benefitted, as against the target of 20 lakh beneficiaries, with the department not expecting such a huge turnout.

The second camp, held on September 19, had set a target of 15 lakh beneficiaries while the total turnout reached 16,43,879 - well over a lakh more than expected.

In the third camp held on September 26, the target was 15 lakh but the turnout was even larger at 24, 85,814 people, an increase of 9,85,814 beneficiaries.
"The heavy rush at the vaccination centres is due to the proper awareness campaigns conducted by the state Public Health Department. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has taken the initiative for a massive drive to vaccinate people in the state and the success of such a drive is for everyone to see," Subramanian told IANS.

He also expressed confidence that the fourth vaccination camp would also be a massive success and the government is expecting to inoculate the entire eligible population of the state with at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of December 2021.

Source: IANS
