About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

CDC Says COVID Boosters' Side Effects Similar to Second Dose

by Colleen Fleiss on September 30, 2021 at 11:30 PM
Font : A-A+

CDC Says COVID Boosters' Side Effects Similar to Second Dose

The side effects from booster jab of COVID vaccine are similar to those from a second dose, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The research provides an insight into the safety of additional vaccine shots as the US rolls out a booster regimen for older adults and workers in high-risk jobs, the Washington Post reported.

Advertisement


The CDC analysed data from nearly 12,600 people who received a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine. They showed that side effects -- which were described as mostly mild to moderate, and occurring the day after vaccination -- were prevalent at similar rates to those from a second vaccine dose during the regular course.

As per the agency, nearly 3.4 million people have received a third dose of the Covid vaccine since August 13. The US, last month, rolled out third doses for immunocompromised people. Last week, it was extended for workers in high-risk jobs and people with underlying medical conditions.
Advertisement

Uptake of boosters is expected to be strong, with 1 million Americans already having scheduled appointments to receive their third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the report said.

Earlier in August, an Israeli survey showed that nearly 88 per cent people felt "similar" or "better" after taking Pfizer's booster jab compared to how they felt in the days following receiving the second vaccine. Majority experienced similar or fewer side effects than their second dose, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday said that he believes a booster shot for the mRNA coronavirus vaccines will be part of the "proper, complete regimen", the Post reported

"Ultimately I believe that the optimal regimen for the vaccine for the mRNAs is going to include that third booster shot," he was quoted as saying at the Atlantic Festival.

While it is not yet clear whether people will need a booster shot every year, third doses will be crucial, he added.

However, several scientists, including those from the World Health Organisation, have condemned the move for boosters by rich nations, as many low-income countries are yet to receive the first dose against the deadly infectious disease.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Tamil Nadu to Conduct 4th COVID-19 Vaccination Camp on Oct 1...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Noom Diet
Noom Diet
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
UK Begins Multi-Variant Covid Booster Vaccine Trial
UK Begins Multi-Variant Covid Booster Vaccine Trial
In the UK, more than 81 percent of the population is fully inoculated against Covid-19 virus....
US FDA Approves Booster Shot for Elderly
US FDA Approves Booster Shot for Elderly
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a booster shot for elderly above 65 years of age. ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close