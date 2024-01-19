Samsung's Galaxy Ring Smart Device Launch Anticipated This Year

This year, Samsung Electronics intends to introduce a new digital healthcare device, the Galaxy Ring. Details of the new smart ring are scant, but Samsung released a surprise teaser for the device during the Unpacked event for its latest Galaxy S series smartphones at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
‘Stay tuned for Samsung's Galaxy Ring launch, promising innovative features in smart health technology later this year. #samsung #medicaldevice #smartdevices ’After the event, Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile division at Samsung Electronics, shared the release plan of the company's ring-shaped health device with reporters, reports Yonhap news agency.
Tweet it Now
Samsung Acknowledges Limitations of Galaxy Watch for Continuous Health Monitoring"The Galaxy Watch has its own benefits, but some consumers feel uncomfortable having to wear a watch all the time, and that is why the Galaxy Watch is not enough to send essential health information to Samsung Health and analyse it 24/7, all week and 365 days a year," Roh said.
"This is why we need the form factor of a ring to complete the digital health system, or Samsung health."The Galaxy Watch is Samsung's smartwatch, which features various health and fitness features, as well as serving as a remote control for the smartphone. Roh said the Galaxy Ring is more suitable to be worn for long periods of time than the Galaxy Watch and has a better battery life since it only focuses on health features.
Source-IANS