About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Samsung's Galaxy Ring Smart Device Launch Anticipated This Year

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 19 2024 9:11 PM

Samsung
This year, Samsung Electronics intends to introduce a new digital healthcare device, the Galaxy Ring.
Details of the new smart ring are scant, but Samsung released a surprise teaser for the device during the Unpacked event for its latest Galaxy S series smartphones at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Indian Technology Users Feel Young and Healthy: Here's Why
Indian Technology Users Feel Young and Healthy: Here's Why
Good news to all Indian tech freaks: Most Indians who use technology feel much younger and healthier, reveals a new study.
After the event, Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile division at Samsung Electronics, shared the release plan of the company's ring-shaped health device with reporters, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Acknowledges Limitations of Galaxy Watch for Continuous Health Monitoring

"The Galaxy Watch has its own benefits, but some consumers feel uncomfortable having to wear a watch all the time, and that is why the Galaxy Watch is not enough to send essential health information to Samsung Health and analyse it 24/7, all week and 365 days a year," Roh said.

"This is why we need the form factor of a ring to complete the digital health system, or Samsung health."The Galaxy Watch is Samsung's smartwatch, which features various health and fitness features, as well as serving as a remote control for the smartphone. Roh said the Galaxy Ring is more suitable to be worn for long periods of time than the Galaxy Watch and has a better battery life since it only focuses on health features.

Source-IANS
New Smartwatch App Could Improve Communication, Prevent Falls at Nursing Homes
New Smartwatch App Could Improve Communication, Prevent Falls at Nursing Homes
Poor communication systems at nursing homes can lead to serious injury for residents who are not tended to in a timely manner.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Series Introduces Cutting-Edge Sleep Apnea Detection
Samsung Galaxy Watch Series Introduces Cutting-Edge Sleep Apnea Detection
The new feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch is anticipated to empower a broader audience to detect symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea in its early stages.
Samsung's New Watch Could Save Lives by Detecting Heart Rhythm Problems
Samsung's New Watch Could Save Lives by Detecting Heart Rhythm Problems
Samsung Electronics has announced that they will be introducing a new feature called 'Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification' (IHRN) to their Samsung Health Monitor app.

Latest Medical Gadgets
View All
Advertisement