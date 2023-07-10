About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Samsung Galaxy Watch Series Introduces Cutting-Edge Sleep Apnea Detection

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2023 at 12:02 AM
Samsung Galaxy Watch Series Introduces Cutting-Edge Sleep Apnea Detection

Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has granted approval for the sleep apnea feature within the Samsung Health Monitor app, which is set to debut on the Galaxy Watch series in Korea in the upcoming year (1 Trusted Source
Samsung Brings Sleep Apnea Feature to Galaxy Watch Upon Approval by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety

Go to source).

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
Advertisement


The new feature is expected to enable more people to spot obstructive sleep apnea symptoms in early stages which often goes undiagnosed and untreated, the company said in a statement. It will be made available on Galaxy Watch series in Korea via Samsung Health Monitor app updates beginning early next year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Gets Approved Sleep Apnea Feature

"With the new sleep apnea feature on Galaxy Watch series, we are providing users with a simple, proactive tool to recognise this disorder in its earlies possible stages before their condition worsens," said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung.

Sleep apnea causes someone to stop breathing while asleep, which can result in disruptions in oxygen supply, lower sleep quality, and other health complications such as hypertension, cardiac disorder, stroke or cognitive disorder. Users are simply required to track their sleep twice, each time more than 4 hours, within 10 days to gauge whether they have these symptoms, said the company.
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The sleep apnea feature joins blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) detection and irregular heart rhythm notification (IHRN) as the latest addition to the Samsung Health Monitor app. The company maintained that the sleep apnea feature is only a pre-diagnosis tool and is not meant to replace diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

Source: IANS
Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale


Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
Advertisement

Sleeping Disorders

Sleeping Disorders


How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

