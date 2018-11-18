medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Salads and Raw Vegetables may Contain Antimicrobial-resistant Bacteria

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 18, 2018 at 7:19 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Joint press release of the Julius Kühn Institute and the BfR on a study of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria with multiple transferable resistance genes on fresh produce.
Salads and Raw Vegetables may Contain Antimicrobial-resistant Bacteria
Salads and Raw Vegetables may Contain Antimicrobial-resistant Bacteria

Salad is popular with people who want to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. Salad varieties are often offered for sale ready-cut and film-packaged. It is known that these types of fresh produce may be contaminated with bacteria that are relevant from the point of view of hygiene. A working group led by Professor Dr. Kornelia Smalla from the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI) has now shown that these bacteria may also include bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.

"We have to get to the bottom of these findings", said Professor Dr Georg Backhaus, President of the Julius Kühn Institute. Antimicrobial-resistant bacteria are known to occur in manure, sewage sludge, soil and bodies of water. "This worrying detection of these kinds of bacteria on plants is in line with similar findings for other foods", adds Professor Dr Dr Andreas Hensel, President of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR). "We are now assessing as a matter of urgency what this finding means with regard to the health risk for consumers."

Link: The transferable resistome of produce

For the purpose of analysis, the working group headed by Professor Smalla purchased mixed salads, arugula and cilantro in German supermarkets. The samples were then analysed in order to determine the total quantity of transferable antimicrobial resistance genes (the researchers use the term "transferable resistome") in Escherichia coli, a mostly harmless intestinal bacterium, on these foods. In their analyses, the experts focused on the part of Escherichia coli bacteria that are resistant to the active substance tetracycline. This is because tetracycline antibiotics are used in livestock farming, where they can promote the development and propagation of resistant bacteria in organs such as the intestine.

These bacteria as well as part of the antibiotics are excreted and then find their way onto the fields via organic fertilisers like manure. Smalla says that "the results of the comprehensive tests clearly show that a wide variety of transferable plasmids - gene carriers in bacteria that occur outside the chromosomes - have been found with resistance genes in the E. coli from fresh produce. Each of these plasmids carries resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics. E. colibacteria with these properties have been found on all three analysed foods."

If these in themselves harmless bacteria occur on vegetable foods, they can enter the human intestine due to the consumption of raw vegetables. Once ingested, the bacteria can pass on their plasmids to any pathogenic bacteria that may be present in the intestine. This is known as horizontal gene transfer. In nature, horizontal gene transfer enables bacteria to rapidly adapt to changing environmental conditions. If a patient is treated with antibiotics, bacteria that have incorporated these kinds of transferable resistance genes into their genome have an advantage and multiply more than their less well-equipped competitors. Due to the low level of contamination of salad with E. coli, it is not known how frequently resistance genes are transferred in the human intestine. There is also little knowledge as to whether and to what extent diseases are caused by such resistant bacteria.

Pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems as a result of advanced age, pre-existing conditions or medication intake should additionally refrain from eating pre-cut and packaged salads as a precaution against foodborne infections and should instead prepare salads themselves using fresh and thoroughly washed ingredients shortly before consumption.

However, washing alone is not sufficient to reliably remove the disease pathogens or antimicrobial-resistant bacteria that may be present on vegetable foods. Therefore, in rare individual cases it is necessary that especially immunocompromised persons heat vegetables and fresh herbs sufficiently (at least two minutes to 70°C inside the food) before consumption according to the instructions of their attending physicians.

The study of the Julius Kühn Institute, the University of Giessen and the University of Idaho on antimicrobial-resistant bacteria on plants was published in the October issue of the special-interest journal mBio.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Healthy Salads

Salads are healthy foods high in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals and low in calories. Read on for more information on tips for healthy salads and for quick homemade salad recipes.

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.

Quiz on Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can cause serious infections and are often difficult to treat. Here is a quiz on one such type of bacteria called ...

How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long

It's time to incorporate foods smartly into your diet to ensure adequate hydration. Here's a list of what you must eat to keep your moisture levels high

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Radish - A Bountiful of Nutrition

Radish is a winner all the way. It is one of the cheapest and the healthiest foods nature offers us since it contains large amount of vitamin C, calcium and carotenoids.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both cosmetic and therapeutic benefits to your body.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Shigellosis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease MRSA - The Super Bug The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Health benefits of bananas Snake Gourd Glory Radish - A Bountiful of Nutrition Food Safety for Health 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive