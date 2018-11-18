medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Epinephrine Auto Injectors Still Work After Being Frozen

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 18, 2018 at 7:07 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Freezing had no effect on how the epinephrine auto injectors (EAIs) functioned once they are thawed, found new study.
Epinephrine Auto Injectors Still Work After Being Frozen
Epinephrine Auto Injectors Still Work After Being Frozen

If you are one of the millions of people in the U.S. who has a severe allergy and carries an epinephrine auto injector (EAI) you may have wondered if it will still work if it gets left in your car in winter and freezes. Turns out it will still work, according to new research being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting.

"Since many people who live in cold climates use an EAI, we wanted to explore the effects of freezing on how an EAI functions," says Julie Brown, MD, abstract author. "Lead author and researcher Alex Cooper took 104 same-lot pairs of EAIs and froze one of each pair for 24 hours, while the other was kept at recommended temperatures as a control.

Allergists recommend using epinephrine as the first line of defense in treating anaphylaxis. The consequences for not using epinephrine when it is needed are much more severe than using it when it might not be necessary.

"Many people who use EAIs have been concerned about the current shortage of EpiPens," says allergist Anne Ellis, MD, chair of the ACAAI Anaphylaxis Committee. "It's important for those who have severe, life threatening reactions to their allergies to have confidence in the EAIs they carry and know they'll work in an emergency."

If you have an EAI that was unintentionally frozen, and you experience an anaphylactic reaction, it's better to use a 'thawed' device than nothing at all. However, you should talk with your allergist about a prescription for a new device.

"The study did not examine the amount of epinephrine remaining in the solution after it had been frozen," says Dr. Ellis. "We know epinephrine is a somewhat unstable compound, and that's why the shelf life of EAIs is so short."

If you have a severe allergy that could result in anaphylaxis, see an allergist. Allergists are trained to help you live the life you want by working with you to treat allergic diseases and avoid severe reactions.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis, the acute life-threatening allergic reaction caused by insect bites or eating certain foods, requires immediate emergency treatment as it can be fatal.

Quiz on Allergy

Every season can be an allergy season, depending on what you're allergic to. - Clara ...

Cases of Anaphylaxis from Tick Bite Meat Allergy on the Rise

Allergy clinic finds large percentage of anaphylaxis cases from tick bite meat allergy, a recent research who finds that alpha-gal, a complex sugar found in red meat from beef, pork, venison, etc, may be the most common known cause.

Norepinephrine

This medication is prescribed for low blood pressure (hypotension) that can occur with certain medical conditions or surgical procedures. It is often used during CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation). It is a catecholamine with multiple roles ...

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Allergy

Monosodium glutamate or MSG is used to enhance flavor especially in Chinese cuisine. Individuals allergic to MSG experience headache and nausea.

More News on:

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Allergy 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive