medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Winter Chill: Take Care of Your Skin With Handy Hints

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 18, 2018 at 8:19 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) experts can help keep your skin in tip-top condition as the winter weather takes hold.

Megan Rogge, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, highlights the hazards.
Winter Chill: Take Care of Your Skin With Handy Hints
Winter Chill: Take Care of Your Skin With Handy Hints

"Although Texas isn't known for its cold climate, people's skin still suffers when it gets cold. Dryness is the biggest problem. Fortunately, you can take steps to both protect against, and help relieve, this," Rogge said. "The other issue to watch out for is the sun, which can still be strong and do harm during the winter months, so it's important to take the necessary precautions."

The Department of Dermatology at McGovern Medical School, ranked among the top eight dermatology Clinical Centers of Excellence in the U.S., uses the latest advances in research and technology to provide personalized care and advice for conditions such as eczema and dermatitis that can flare up this time of year.

Rogge and Rajani Katta, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at McGovern Medical School, share their Top 7 tips:

Soak and smear

"This is a technique that has long been recommended by dermatologists to help lock moisture into your skin. After soaking your skin, you want to smear on your moisturizer," Katta said. "In other words, after you take a shower, you'll step out of the shower, pat dry just a little bit, then apply a moisturizer while your skin is still damp."

Step away from that long hot shower

"Many of us love to linger longer in steaming hot showers, particularly when it's cold outside. These feel great, especially when your skin is itchy," Rogge said. "But this can actually damage your skin barrier, and also exacerbate dry, itchy skin. That's why it's recommended to limit showers to 10 minutes, and use lukewarm water instead of hot water."

Arm your hands with gloves

"It's very important to maintain an intact and well-functioning skin barrier. But this presents challenges in winter because extremes of temperature can damage the skin barrier, as can harsh winds," Katta said. "An important part of looking after your skin is using the right protective gear. Gloves keep your fingers warm and protect them too."

Turn on your humidifier

"Winter dry skin gets worse once you start turning on the heat in your home. That heat starts to dry the air in your home, which in turn starts to dry your skin," Rogge said. "A humidifier in your bedroom when you sleep can really help."

Think silk not wool for long underwear

"For women who live in leggings or tights all winter long, the fabric that you choose can make a big difference to your skin. Wool is known to be very irritating, and so are many other fabrics," Katta said. "It's not just the material itself either; the way it's woven can make a difference in how it feels against your skin. Silk leggings are an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin. Cotton leggings, if woven well, are another kinder, as well as cheaper, option."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Winter Beauty Tips | Beauty Tips for Winter Season

Winter is a season when most of us face many problems in skin, hair care and make up due to the dry weather. Read more on winter beauty tips to stay glowing and gorgeous.

Perfect Winter Skin Care Routine for Different Skin Types

Winter is almost here. As the weather gets colder, it may wreak havoc on your skin. So, get ready to say no to dry, flaky, oily or itchy skin by following these smart skin care routine this Winter.

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

Perfect Winter Skin Care Tips for Men

Winter is almost here. Your regular skin care routine may not be quite enough to protect your skin from the cold weather and dry winds. So, here are a few winter skin care tips every style-conscious men should follow this Winter.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis Stay Well This Winter 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive