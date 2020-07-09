Role of Thyroid Function in the Development Anxiety Disorder, Study

The thyroid gland secrets the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). The hormones regulate the heart, muscle, and digestive function, brain development, and bone maintenance. In autoimmune inflammation of the thyroid, the body attacks the gland by producing antibodies, which ultimately affects its functions and causes damage.For the study, Dr. Juliya Onofriichuk from Kyiv City Clinical Hospital investigated thyroid function in 29 men and 27 women. The participants were diagnosed with anxiety and experienced panic attacks.The participants' thyroid function was assessed using ultrasounds, and levels of their thyroid hormones were measured. In patients with anxiety, the ultrasound showed signs of inflammation, but their thyroid function remained unaffected. The thyroid hormones were slightly elevated. Patients also tested positive for antibodies against the thyroid.On treating them with ibuprofen and thyroxine for 14 days, their thyroid hormones' levels normalized, and their anxiety scores also reduced.Dr.Onofriichuk explains.This knowledge could help patients with anxiety receive more effective treatment that improves thyroid function and could have a long-term positive effect on their mental health.One limitation of the study is that the sex gland and adrenal gland hormones were not considered while assessing anxiety. This study helps to understand the role of the endocrine system in the development of anxiety, which could lead to the efficient management of anxiety disorders.Source: Medindia