by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 7, 2020 at 3:01 PM Mental Health News
Role of Thyroid Function in the Development Anxiety Disorder, Study
The risk of developing anxiety is high among people with autoimmune inflammation of their thyroid. According to a new study presented at e-ECE 2020, people suffering from anxiety may also have thyroid gland inflammation. It can be managed using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, such as ibuprofen.

The findings indicate that while treating psychiatric disorders like anxiety, thyroid inflammation should be considered as an underlying factor. At present, thyroid dysfunction is mostly overlooked as an endocrine disorder while treating anxiety disorder, which is considered to be a dysfunction of the nervous system.

Anxiety disorder affects up to 35% of the population between the ages of 25-60 years. It can impair quality of life, ability to work, and socialize. Anti-anxiety medication is not always helpful. To treat anxiety more effectively, the impact of thyroid function should be understood well.


The thyroid gland secrets the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). The hormones regulate the heart, muscle, and digestive function, brain development, and bone maintenance. In autoimmune inflammation of the thyroid, the body attacks the gland by producing antibodies, which ultimately affects its functions and causes damage.

For the study, Dr. Juliya Onofriichuk from Kyiv City Clinical Hospital investigated thyroid function in 29 men and 27 women. The participants were diagnosed with anxiety and experienced panic attacks.

The participants' thyroid function was assessed using ultrasounds, and levels of their thyroid hormones were measured. In patients with anxiety, the ultrasound showed signs of inflammation, but their thyroid function remained unaffected. The thyroid hormones were slightly elevated. Patients also tested positive for antibodies against the thyroid.

On treating them with ibuprofen and thyroxine for 14 days, their thyroid hormones' levels normalized, and their anxiety scores also reduced.

"These findings indicate that the endocrine system may play an important role in anxiety. Doctors should also consider the thyroid gland and the rest of the endocrine system, as well as the nervous system, when examining patients with anxiety," Dr.Onofriichuk explains.

This knowledge could help patients with anxiety receive more effective treatment that improves thyroid function and could have a long-term positive effect on their mental health.

One limitation of the study is that the sex gland and adrenal gland hormones were not considered while assessing anxiety. This study helps to understand the role of the endocrine system in the development of anxiety, which could lead to the efficient management of anxiety disorders.

Source: Medindia

