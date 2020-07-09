Global COVID-19 Caseload Surpasses 27 Million

The number of global coronavirus cases stands at 27,002,224 as per the latest update by the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). The number of fatalities rose to 882,053.



In terms of caseload, the US still ranks number one with the highest number of cases and deaths at 6,275,614 and 188,932 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil occupies the second place with 4,137,521 infections and 126,650 deaths.



This is followed by India with 4,113,811 cases and 70,626 deaths.



‘India ranks third after the US and Brazil, in terms of COVID-19 cases with 4,113,811 cases and 70,626 deaths.’

Read More..





South Africa is in the seventh position with 638,517 cases and 14,889 deaths Mexico stands next with 634,023 cases and 67,558deaths.



This is followed by Spain with 498,989, cases and 29,418 deaths, then Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), France (347,268), Bangladesh (325,157), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,509), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370), Germany 251,728), Philippines (237,365), Indonesia (194,109), Ukraine (139,171), Canada (133,890), Israel (130,644), Bolivia (120,241), Qatar (120,095), Ecuador (118,045) and Kazakhstan (106,301), according to the CSSE.



Source: Medindia Russia ranks fourth with 1,022,228 and 17,768 deaths. Russia is followed by Peru with 683,702 cases and 29,687) deaths. Then comes Colombia with 658,456 cases and 21,156 fatalities.South Africa is in the seventh position with 638,517 cases and 14,889 deaths Mexico stands next with 634,023 cases and 67,558deaths.This is followed by Spain with 498,989, cases and 29,418 deaths, then Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), France (347,268), Bangladesh (325,157), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,509), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370), Germany 251,728), Philippines (237,365), Indonesia (194,109), Ukraine (139,171), Canada (133,890), Israel (130,644), Bolivia (120,241), Qatar (120,095), Ecuador (118,045) and Kazakhstan (106,301), according to the CSSE.Source: Medindia This is followed by India with 4,113,811 cases and 70,626 deaths.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE COVID-19 Recoveries Outnumber Infections in Karnataka, Tally Nears Four Lakh Karnataka registered nearly 9,319 more COVID-19 positive cases. The state's tally surpassed 3.98 lakh, even as recoveries outnumbered infections in the past 24 hours, reports an official. READ MORE Gujarat Sees New High of Around 1,335 COVID Cases, 14 More Deaths Gujarat records another spike of COVID-19 cases with 1,335 new cases, taking its tally to nearly 1,04,341, while the death toll rose to 3,108 as 14 more patients succumbed. READ MORE COVID-19: Don't Ignore Chest Pain During this COVID-19 pandemic people should not ignore chest pain or exhaustion even if there is no fever, say cardiology experts. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE