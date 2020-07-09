Global COVID-19 Caseload Surpasses 27 Million

Russia ranks fourth with 1,022,228 and 17,768 deaths. Russia is followed by Peru with 683,702 cases and 29,687) deaths. Then comes Colombia with 658,456 cases and 21,156 fatalities.
South Africa is in the seventh position with 638,517 cases and 14,889 deaths Mexico stands next with 634,023 cases and 67,558deaths.
This is followed by Spain with 498,989, cases and 29,418 deaths, then Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), France (347,268), Bangladesh (325,157), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,509), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370), Germany 251,728), Philippines (237,365), Indonesia (194,109), Ukraine (139,171), Canada (133,890), Israel (130,644), Bolivia (120,241), Qatar (120,095), Ecuador (118,045) and Kazakhstan (106,301), according to the CSSE.
Source: Medindia