Novel Diagnostic Therapy can Detect Lung Cancer at Early Stage
Experts may soon find a solution to detect lung cancer earlier as they developed a new diagnostic therapy paving the way for personalized medicine, reports the Ministry of Science and Technology. The findings of the study are published in the journal scientific research.

Prof. T. Govindaraju supervised the research from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR).

Selective recognition and imaging of oncogene-specific non-canonical DNA secondary structures (G-quadruplex-GQ structures) maintain great hope in the diagnostic (theranostic) treatment for cancer development. They have been challenging due to their structural dynamics and diversity. Small molecule for careful recognition of BCL-2 GQ has been developed through novel hybrid loop stacking, groove binding mode with turn on far-red fluorescence response, and anti-cancer activity displaying the potential GQ-targeted lung cancer theranostics.


The ministry stated that this methodology could be further utilized to develop cancer-type specific theranostic drugs with tremendous implications in personalized medicine. A patent application has now been filed for this invention.



Source: Medindia

