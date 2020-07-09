Novel Diagnostic Therapy can Detect Lung Cancer at Early Stage

Selective recognition and imaging of oncogene-specific non-canonical DNA secondary structures (G-quadruplex-GQ structures) maintain great hope in the diagnostic (theranostic) treatment for cancer development. They have been challenging due to their structural dynamics and diversity.
Small molecule for careful recognition of BCL-2 GQ has been developed through novel hybrid loop stacking, groove binding mode with turn on far-red fluorescence response, and anti-cancer activity displaying the potential GQ-targeted lung cancer theranostics.
‘Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related deaths globally, is tough to detect at early stages, making it challenging to treat.’
The ministry stated that this methodology could be further utilized to develop cancer-type specific theranostic drugs with tremendous implications in personalized medicine. A patent application has now been filed for this invention.
Source: Medindia