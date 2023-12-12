About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Reversing Weight Loss: Breakthrough in Halting Eli Lilly's Zepbound Effects

by Colleen Fleiss on December 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM
After discontinuing Eli Lilly's weight loss medication Zepbound, patients experienced significant weight regain, stated study.

The study published in the research journal JAMA included a total of 670 participants who were randomized to continue receiving tirzepatide (Zepbound) or switch to placebo for 52 weeks. After 36 weeks of maximum tolerated dose of tirzepatide (10 or 15 mg), adults with obesity or overweight (without diabetes) experienced a mean weight reduction of 20.9 per cent. But those switched to placebo experienced a 14 per cent weight regain and those continuing tirzepatide experienced an additional 5.5 per cent weight reduction during the 52-week double-blind period. "Patients, providers and the public do not always understand obesity is a chronic disease that often requires ongoing treatment, which can mean that treatment is stopped once weight goals are met," said Jeff Emmick, MD, senior vice president, product development, Lilly, in a statement. However, the study shows "that continued therapy can help people living with obesity maintain their weight loss," he added. "If you look at the magnitude of the weight gain, they gain back about half the weight they had originally lost over a one-year period of time," lead study author Dr. Louis Aronne, an obesity medicine specialist and professor of metabolic research at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, was quoted as saying to CNN. About 17 per cent of those who stopped Zepbound maintained at least 80 per cent of their original weight loss, the study said. Meanwhile, 9 in 10 of the people who continued Zepbound were able to maintain at least 80 per cent of the weight they lost.

Source: IANS
