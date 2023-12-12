India Unveils Revolutionary AI Mission for Healthcare Enhancement

Advertisement

Our endeavor is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI," Modi said. He said that a more inclusive development of AI will help to spread the benefit to a wider segment of the population and do away with the earlier inequities in technology. "India is now the main player in AI talent and new ideas related to AI.The young tech experts and researchers in India are exploring the new limits of AI," he said.However, at the same time the Prime Minister had a word of warning of the potential danger posed by the misuse of AI. "AI can become the biggest tool of development in the 21st century, but it can also destroy the 21st century. If terrorists manage to misuse AI, there could be a huge blow to global security," PM Modi said. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29-member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12 to 14 and is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024.India is also the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI. Multiple sessions on diverse topics like AI and global health, education and skilling, AI and data governance, and ML Workshop, among others will be organised during the summit. Other attractions in the summit include Research Symposium, AI Gamechangers Award and India AI Expo.The summit will witness participation of 50+ GPAI experts and 150+ speakers from across countries.Further, Top AI Gamechangers from across the world will be participating in different events including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yotta, Netweb, Paytm, Microsoft, Mastercard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptik, Bhashini etc. Besides, students who are winners under YUVA AI initiative and start-ups will also be showcasing their AI models and solutions.Source: IANS