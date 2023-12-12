About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India Unveils Revolutionary AI Mission for Healthcare Enhancement

by Colleen Fleiss on December 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced India's plan to initiate an AI mission aimed at enhancing the healthcare, agriculture, and education sectors.

Addressing the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit here, PM Modi said that India is working to transform the health sector using AI. He highlighted the key role that the path-breaking technology can play in sustainable development."We will launch an AI mission to get AI compute power which will help startups and innovators.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement


With this mission, agriculture, healthcare and education sectors will be promoted."Our National AI Portal will play a crucial role in supporting and promoting these AI initiatives," he added. PM Modi said that government's development mantra is, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. "We have prepared government policies and programs inspired by the spirit of 'AI For All'.

Our endeavor is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI," Modi said. He said that a more inclusive development of AI will help to spread the benefit to a wider segment of the population and do away with the earlier inequities in technology. "India is now the main player in AI talent and new ideas related to AI.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Advertisement

The young tech experts and researchers in India are exploring the new limits of AI," he said.However, at the same time the Prime Minister had a word of warning of the potential danger posed by the misuse of AI. "AI can become the biggest tool of development in the 21st century, but it can also destroy the 21st century. If terrorists manage to misuse AI, there could be a huge blow to global security," PM Modi said. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29-member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12 to 14 and is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024.

India is also the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI. Multiple sessions on diverse topics like AI and global health, education and skilling, AI and data governance, and ML Workshop, among others will be organised during the summit. Other attractions in the summit include Research Symposium, AI Gamechangers Award and India AI Expo.The summit will witness participation of 50+ GPAI experts and 150+ speakers from across countries.

Further, Top AI Gamechangers from across the world will be participating in different events including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yotta, Netweb, Paytm, Microsoft, Mastercard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptik, Bhashini etc. Besides, students who are winners under YUVA AI initiative and start-ups will also be showcasing their AI models and solutions.

Source: IANS
How Does Artificial Intelligence Aid IVF Success Rate?

How Does Artificial Intelligence Aid IVF Success Rate?


Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to increase IVF treatment success by enhancing accuracy, timeliness, and monitoring.
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease


The protein-based risk assessment, derived exclusively from proteomics data in a single plasma sample, effectively anticipates heart disease events.
Advertisement
Advertisement

GenAI Propels Drug Discovery, Elevates India's Healthcare Landscape

GenAI Propels Drug Discovery, Elevates India's Healthcare Landscape

Global healthcare accelerates with Generative AI. AWS Cloud empowers secure solutions, especially in India's context.
Microgravity's Healing Potential Aids in Artificial Retina Production

Microgravity's Healing Potential Aids in Artificial Retina Production

Seeking a remedy for blindness, a US pharma start-up plans to manufacture artificial retinas in space.
AI Tool Mimics Doctor's Notes With Precision

AI Tool Mimics Doctor's Notes With Precision

The GatorTronGPT AI tool might lead to a substantial improvement in healthcare efficiency through AI advancements.
Renal Revolution in Uncontrolled Hypertension Management

Renal Revolution in Uncontrolled Hypertension Management

FDA-approved two renal denervation systems mark a groundbreaking step in treating uncontrolled hypertension.
AI System Offers Potential for Early Autism Diagnosis

AI System Offers Potential for Early Autism Diagnosis

The AI system generates a report outlining the specific neural pathways impacted and their expected influence on brain functionality in individuals with autism.
