Reducing High Blood Pressure: The Impact of Low-Sodium Salt

Low-Sodium Salt Substitutes: A Solution for Indonesia's High Blood Pressure

Impact of Low-Sodium Salt Substitutes on Public Health in Indonesia

Excessive sodium intake and insufficient potassium levels significantly contribute to high blood pressure in Indonesia, leading to advocacy for the widespread availability of low-sodium, potassium-rich salt substitutes (LSSS) to enhance health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs ().New research from Griffith University examined the effects of replacing regular table salt (100% sodium chloride) with a low-sodium alternative in Indonesia.Lead author Dr. Leopold Aminde from the School of Medicine and Dentistry highlighted that the World Health Organization has recommended reducing sodium consumption across the population to address the prevalence of high blood pressure and non-communicable diseases “LSSS look similar to table salt and research shows they have a similar taste with some consumers unable to differentiate between the two options,” Dr Aminde said.“The research shows that making LSSS available would have a positive impact on the Indonesian health system by reducing blood pressure, and preventing heart attacks strokes , and kidney disease.“Ultimately it would reduce health expenditure by up to US$2 billion [IDR 27.7 trillion] over 10 years, providing a much-needed cost-saving measure.”Dr. Wahyu Nugraheni, co-author and Head of the Research Centre for Public Health and Nutrition at the National Research and Innovation Agency in Jakarta said: “Indonesians consume more sodium than is physiologically required.”“LSSS are an excellent option to help people effortlessly reduce the sodium in their diet,” Dr Nugraheni said.Over the first 10 years of implementation, LSSS could prevent up to 1.5 million non-fatal cardiovascular disease events and more than 640,000 new cases of chronic kidney disease.“The greatest health benefits will likely be seen in the low-income bracket of the population,” Dr Aminde said.Source-Eurekalert