About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Disrupted Belief Systems: How Cognitive Rigidity Leads to Paranoia

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 14 2024 2:45 PM

Disrupted Belief Systems: How Cognitive Rigidity Leads to Paranoia
Scientists at Yale University have conducted a new study that sheds light on the brain regions involved in paranoia. The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, employed a novel approach that involved aligning data collected from monkeys with human data (1 Trusted Source
Limbic links to paranoia: increased resting-state functional connectivity between amygdala, hippocampus and orbitofrontal cortex in schizophrenia patients with paranoia

Go to source).

Paranoia - Types, Causes, Symptoms and Management
Paranoia - Types, Causes, Symptoms and Management
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.
Advertisement

Understanding Paranoia Through Behavior

Paranoia is a state of mind characterized by the belief that others intend to harm you. The ability to adjust beliefs about oneself and one's surroundings is crucial for navigating a constantly changing environment. However, disruptions to this ability can lead to paranoia.

The Yale researchers used data from previous studies where both humans and monkeys performed the same task. This task assessed how participants perceived the volatility of their environment. Participants were presented with three options on a screen, each with varying probabilities of receiving a reward. After a set number of trials, the reward probabilities for the options switched unexpectedly.


Advertisement
From Numbness to Paranoia: The Hidden Dangers of Low B12 Levels
From Numbness to Paranoia: The Hidden Dangers of Low B12 Levels
Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in our health. Learn about its importance, sources, deficiency symptoms, and effective ways to keep levels optimal.

Brain Regions and Their Roles

The researchers analyzed data from monkeys with lesions in two specific brain regions: the orbitofrontal cortex and the mediodorsal thalamus. The orbitofrontal cortex is associated with reward-related decision-making, while the mediodorsal thalamus relays environmental information to the brain's decision-making centers. The researchers also included data from human participants with varying levels of paranoia.


Advertisement
New Pills may Help Combat Depression, Anxiety, Paranoia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
New Pills may Help Combat Depression, Anxiety, Paranoia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Scientists implanted special light-sensitive proteins into the brains of rodents and used fibre-optic filaments to stimulate and monitor the animals' responses.

Lesions and Behavioral Effects

The study found that lesions in both brain regions negatively affected the monkeys' behavior, but in distinct ways. Monkeys with lesions in the orbitofrontal cortex persevered with the same choices even after not receiving a reward. In contrast, monkeys with lesions in the mediodorsal thalamus switched choices frequently, even after receiving a reward. This erratic behavior suggested that these monkeys perceived their environment as highly volatile, similar to the behavior observed in human participants with high paranoia.

These findings provide valuable insights into the role of the mediodorsal thalamus in human paranoia. Additionally, the cross-species approach offers a valuable framework for studying complex human behaviors in simpler animals. This approach can be used to understand how treatments for conditions like paranoia work in the brain and potentially lead to the development of new treatments for human paranoia.

Reference:
  1. Limbic links to paranoia: increased resting-state functional connectivity between amygdala, hippocampus and orbitofrontal cortex in schizophrenia patients with paranoia - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9388427/)

Source-Medindia
SlowMo App for Paranoia Patients Helps Manage Their Fears
SlowMo App for Paranoia Patients Helps Manage Their Fears
New digitally supported therapy developed helps support people effectively to manage paranoia to help them get on with life.


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement