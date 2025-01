Rare Moyamoya Disease in Child Treated Successfully

The "puff of smoke" on a CT Angiogram is a hallmark of Moyamoya disease. Timely diagnosis and intervention are key to preventing severe neurological damage



‘Moyamoya disease affects fewer than 1 in 100,000 people but can lead to devastating strokes. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to survival. #moyamoya #strokeprevention #medindia’

Symptoms and Diagnosis of Moyamoya Disease

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Moyamoya Disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Surgical Intervention Gives New Hope in Moyamoya Case

Advertisement

Moyamoya Disease - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/moyamoya-disease)

An 11-year-old boy from Devanahalli Taluk has made a remarkable recovery from, following timely intervention and surgery.The case highlights the critical importance of early diagnosis and expert medical treatment in managing this condition, which often leads to strokes and neurological complications.Moyamoya disease affectsand primarily affects children and adults between the ages of 10 and 40.It is characterized by the, forcing the brain to develop smaller, compensatory blood vessels. These vessels, however, are often inadequate, leading to a higher risk of stroke when the brain’s demand for blood exceeds the supply().The patient began experiencing a series of concerning symptoms, including aA CT Angiogram revealed a characteristic, confirming the diagnosis of Moyamoya disease. If the condition was left untreated, it could have led to recurring strokes, disability, or even death.The medical team, recognizing the urgency of the situation, opted for a. This complex procedure involved connecting aThe surgery was performed by Dr. Swaroop Gopal and Dr. Suraj Gopal at Aster Whitefield Hospital.“The surgery was intricate and required precise handling of delicate arteries,” said Dr. Swaroop Gopal. “The use of a microscope during the procedure ensured the best possible outcome.”Post-surgery, Arjun showed significant improvement. Within two days of the operation, he was discharged from the hospital, with scheduled follow-up appointments to monitor his recovery.Moyamoya disease is known to, so there is a possibility that further revascularization procedures may be required in the future.“Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for preventing the progression of this disease,” added Dr. Suraj Gopal. “Recognizing the symptoms early can prevent the recurrence of strokes and reduce the severity of neurological damage.”The patient’s family, initially overwhelmed by the rarity of the disease, received consistent updates and support throughout the process. With the combined efforts of the medical team and the strength of his family, the prognosis is now optimistic.He has recovered from the left-sided weakness and shown partial improvement in his vision, with further improvements expected as the bypass continues to function.This case underscores the potential for successful treatment of Moyamoya disease when caught early and treated by skilled professionals. The patient’s recovery offers hope for other families dealing with similar diagnoses, showcasing how timely intervention and advanced medical techniques can significantly improve outcomes for patients with rare and life-threatening conditions.Source-Medindia