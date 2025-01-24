Vitamin D Could Help Treat Keloid Scars

Vitamin D and CYP24A1 play a key role in keloid scar development, offering a promising new treatment approach.

CYP24A1 is overexpressed in keloid keratinocytes and its inhibition alters profibrotic gene expression

Keloids, caused by abnormal wound healing, are more common in people with darker skin and are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.