Stem Cells Could Soon Create Transplant Arteries

The scientists envisage that one-day 'artery banks' will become a reality, just like 'blood banks' are today. These artery banks would be a readily available source of healthy arteries for replacing diseased ones at the time of surgery. The present research findings take the researchers one step closer to their goal.The study, published in,has found a way to grow smooth muscle cells from pluripotent stem cells that is superior to conventional methods.The study was led by Dr. James Thomson, PhD, who is Director of the Regenerative Medicine Laboratory at the Morgridge Institute for Research, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. The lead author of the study was Jue Zhang, who is an Associate Scientist at the Morgridge Institute for Research.Thomson says.Two essential cell types are required for the production of arteries in the lab. These are endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells. The Morgridge researchers in 2017 reported the production and characterization of endothelial cells. The present study focuses on smooth muscle cells.In this regard, Zhang indicated that the growth factors that are conventionally used for producing smooth muscle cells from stem cells also produce intimal hyperplasia - a condition in which a part of the arterial wall becomes thickened due to multiplication and migration of smooth muscle cells, resulting in narrowing of the artery.It should be noted that intimal hyperplasia is the most common cause of rejection of bypass grafts. Therefore, the researchers were, naturally, looking for a method that would reduce the chances of intimal hyperplasia; as otherwise, it would be very difficult to construct an artery in the lab.RepSox is a small molecule identified by the researchers using high throughput screening (HTS), which has the potential for producing cells that are capable of contraction. RepSox was identified by screening 4,804 small molecules. In contrast to currently available growth factors, RepSox is capable of inhibiting intimal hyperplasia and is much more stable than the former and is also more cost-effective to produce.RepSox is not only effective for differentiating smooth muscle cells, but also an ideal drug candidate for inhibiting intimal hyperplasia that can cause serious complications following bypass surgery . Moreover, since RepSox is cell-type specific, it acts on smooth muscle cells without affecting the neighboring endothelial cells.Therefore, the stem cell-based HTS technique can be considered as a novel strategy for the identification of potential new drug molecules that prevent narrowing of the arteries.Zhang says.The study findings have brought the scientists one step closer to their goal of developing improved treatments for cardiovascular diseases. However, despite this huge progress, there is still another challenge, concerning cell maturity.Zhang says.Source: Medindia