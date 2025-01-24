Celebrating 10 Years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: A Decade of Change

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating improved child sex ratios and girls' education with nationwide events and sustainability initiatives promoting gender equality.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) is a campaign launched by the Government of India to address the issue of declining child sex ratios and promote girls' welfare. The Indian government has organized a weeks-long celebration to commemorate its 10th anniversary.Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched The campaign on January 22, 2025, in Panipat, Haryana. The celebrations started on January 22, 2025, and will continue till March 8, observed as an International Women’s Day. The inaugural event in Delhi had some important guests, Union ministers JP Nadda, Annapurna Devi, and Savitri Thakur, with senior women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the Delhi Police.Officials from central ministries, Anganwadi workers, student volunteers, and representatives from international organizations such as UNICEF, UN Women, and the World Bank also participated in the event. The celebrations include events at the state and district levels.Special programs will be held on Sunday (January 26), and March 8, engaging communities through rallies, cultural performances, and felicitation ceremonies for women achievers.The ministry has also announced sustainability initiatives, including a nationwide plantation drive. Awareness programs will be conducted through digital and social media to spread the message of gender equality and empowerment.The national sex ratio at birth improved from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24, and the gross enrolment ratio of girls at the secondary level rose from 75.51 percent to 78 percent during the same period. Institutional deliveries rose from 61 percent to 97.3 percent, and first-trimester antenatal care registrations surged from 61 percent to 80.5 percent, reflecting the program's far-reaching impact.The scheme has created many cultural and social changes. With initiatives like Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav, more than a lakh out-of-school girls returned for education and the Yashaswini Bike Expedition showcased women's empowerment.Source-Medindia