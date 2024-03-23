About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Rapid Innovation in Continuous Glucose Monitoring

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 23 2024 2:14 AM

Rapid Innovation in Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) represent a cutting-edge class of medical devices utilized in the management of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
CGMs serve as either a substitute for or a complement to traditional blood glucose monitoring, which entails using a blood glucose meter and conducting a small blood draw.

Rapid Growth and Innovation in the CGMs Market

GlobalData's Marketed Products database unveils a total of 97 products in the CGMs category, with the vast majority comprising traditional CGMs and only a few implantable sensors. Furthermore, an additional 133 products are currently in various stages of development or awaiting approval, according to GlobalData's pipeline products database. This data underscores the rapid expansion of this market segment, which serves as a fertile ground for groundbreaking innovations, such as implantable CGMs.

Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
According to David Beauchamp, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, "Typically, CGMs are compact devices applied to the skin using an applicator, a process that patients can easily perform at home. Most contemporary CGMs no longer necessitate calibration through blood draws, streamlining diabetes management. However, these devices typically require replacement every one to two weeks, which may pose a challenge for some patients."

In contrast, implantable CGMs represent a newer advancement in the market. These sensors are implanted beneath the skin via a surgical procedure. Notably, implantable CGMs offer extended longevity, providing accurate blood glucose readings for up to six months, surpassing the accuracy levels of traditional CGMs.

Beauchamp concludes by highlighting, "CGMs constitute a rapidly evolving and highly innovative segment within the diabetes care market. The technology underpinning these devices has undergone significant advancements in accuracy and sophistication in recent years, with several major medical device companies entering the fray. While implantable CGMs have yet to secure a significant market share, the promise of a long-term, highly accurate CGM has the potential to disrupt the existing market landscape."

Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Source-Medindia
Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health
Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health
Did you know that your dentist can identify signs of diabetes by just taking a peek in your mouth? Everyone should maintain good oral health, but those with high blood sugar are more susceptible to developing oral health issues. Maintaining ...
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diabetes News
View All
Advertisement