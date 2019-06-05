Ramadan: Is Fasting Good or Bad for Your Health?

Ramadan (Ramzan), the holiest month in the Islamic calendar is a time of self-reflection and self-purification, both physically and spiritually. Hence, Muslims living across the globe fast every day from dawn to sunset during the entire month of Ramadan. So, let's see if fasting is good or bad for your health.

Fasting is Good: Here's Why

Restricting food intake during the entire day can help prevent a variety of health problems such as high cholesterol, heart disease, and obesity, suggest experts

Ramadan not only helps in spiritually cleansing yourself, but it also acts as a fantastic detox for your body. By starving throughout the day, your body can gain a unique chance to detoxify your digestive system and flush out unwanted toxins from your body throughout the month

Fasting regularly can also improve your mental health and wellbeing

Partaking in fasting ultimately allows the gut to cleanse and strengthen its lining

Fasting can also stimulate a process called autophagy, in which the cells self-cleanse and remove damaged, dangerous particles and unneeded substances from the body naturally



‘Ramadan (Ramzan), the holy month of Muslims is here. So, let us celebrate this fasting month in a healthy way by eating a healthy pre-dawn meal and light dinner, drinking plenty of water and avoiding too many fried, salty and sugary foods.’

Fasting can lead to low blood glucose levels (hypoglycemia), which causes reduced concentration and increased fatigue

Weight loss during Ramadan fasting could easily be reversed once individual returns to his/her daily eating patterns

Abstaining from food and drink from dawn until dusk can make you feel more tired and lethargic

Most people who fast faint more often due to severe dehydration

Dehydration, hunger or lack of sleep during the fasting period can eventually lead to headaches

Smelling food or even thinking about delicious foods during fasting periods can trigger the brain into telling the stomach to produce more acid, thereby leading to heartburn However, fasting correctly can help you reap numerous health-promoting benefits. So, let us all celebrate this fasting month in a healthy way to cleanse our mind, soul, and body.



