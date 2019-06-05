medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Ramadan: Is Fasting Good or Bad for Your Health?

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 6, 2019 at 3:44 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ramadan (Ramzan), the holiest month in the Islamic calendar is a time of self-reflection and self-purification, both physically and spiritually. Hence, Muslims living across the globe fast every day from dawn to sunset during the entire month of Ramadan. So, let's see if fasting is good or bad for your health.
Ramadan: Is Fasting Good or Bad for Your Health?
Ramadan: Is Fasting Good or Bad for Your Health?

Fasting is Good: Here's Why
  • Restricting food intake during the entire day can help prevent a variety of health problems such as high cholesterol, heart disease, and obesity, suggest experts
  • Ramadan not only helps in spiritually cleansing yourself, but it also acts as a fantastic detox for your body. By starving throughout the day, your body can gain a unique chance to detoxify your digestive system and flush out unwanted toxins from your body throughout the month
  • Fasting regularly can also improve your mental health and wellbeing
  • Partaking in fasting ultimately allows the gut to cleanse and strengthen its lining
  • Fasting can also stimulate a process called autophagy, in which the cells self-cleanse and remove damaged, dangerous particles and unneeded substances from the body naturally


Fasting is Bad: Here's Why
  • Fasting can lead to low blood glucose levels (hypoglycemia), which causes reduced concentration and increased fatigue
  • Weight loss during Ramadan fasting could easily be reversed once individual returns to his/her daily eating patterns
  • Abstaining from food and drink from dawn until dusk can make you feel more tired and lethargic
  • Most people who fast faint more often due to severe dehydration
  • Dehydration, hunger or lack of sleep during the fasting period can eventually lead to headaches
  • Smelling food or even thinking about delicious foods during fasting periods can trigger the brain into telling the stomach to produce more acid, thereby leading to heartburn
However, fasting correctly can help you reap numerous health-promoting benefits. So, let us all celebrate this fasting month in a healthy way to cleanse our mind, soul, and body.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

Celebrate Ramadan with Mouth-watering Recipes

Celebrate this Ramadan with healthy and fulfilling iftar delicacies.

Ramadan: Fasting and Diabetes Management

Manage your diabetes while fasting during Ramadan. Understand the importance of blood sugar monitoring and get important safety tips.

Fasting Can Boost Your Overall Health: Here's How

Fasting can improve your overall health and protect you from aging-associated diseases, reveals a new study.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health 

What's New on Medindia

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

World Hand Hygiene Day: Clean Care for All - It's in Your Hands

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive