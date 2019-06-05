medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dengue News

FDA Approved First Dengue Vaccine With Some Restrictions

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 6, 2019 at 5:14 PM Dengue News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dengvaxia, the first vaccine for dengue was approved in 19 countries and European Union by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent dengue among patients aged 9-16 years living in endemic areas who had previous laboratory-confirmed dengue infection.
FDA Approved First Dengue Vaccine With Some Restrictions
FDA Approved First Dengue Vaccine With Some Restrictions

It is a live inactivated vaccine given via injection. Two more injections follow the first dose after 6 and 12 months.

The vaccine was found effective in 76% individuals among 35000 living in endemic areas with previous dengue infection aged 9 to 16 years.

Common side effects reported with the new vaccine are headache, muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue, etc. These effects decrease after each subsequent dose of the vaccine.

"Dengvaxia appears to act as a first dengue infection  without actually infecting the person with wild-type dengue virus  such that a subsequent infection can result in severe dengue disease," the FDA says.

Therefore, the FDA advises healthcare professionals to identify individuals for prior dengue infection to avoid vaccinating persons who have not been previously infected by the dengue virus.

Confirmation of the previous infection can be established through a medical record of the patient's having already had a laboratory-confirmed dengue infection or through serologic testing before vaccination.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Vaccination for Children Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

What's New on Medindia

Turmeric - The Miracle Medicinal Spice

'STOP' for Asthma - World Asthma Day

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive